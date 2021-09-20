the mission ended for space tourists

The four space tourists returned to earth on the evening of Saturday, September 18. They were able to enjoy an extraordinary trip. For its part, SpaceX plans to perform other flights of this type in the future.

The moment was crucial and long awaited. Off Florida (United States), the SpaceX capsule successfully landed on the evening of Saturday, September 18. In the capsule, the four space tourists seem drunk with happiness and above all in good health. One of them even sketches a few dance steps when leaving the capsule.





This trip brought billionaire Jared Isaacman and three other people into space. They had undergone training for less than six months before taking off for an unprecedented cruise. Once in space, they were able to test gravity or even try their hand at other activities like playing the ukulele. SpaceX has already planned other space tourism flights. The next one could take place as early as January 2022, with three businessmen on board.