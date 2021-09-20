The official compositions of FC Barcelona

More

    The fifth day of La Liga ends on Monday with a nice clash between FC Barcelona and Granada. At home, the Blaugranas opt for a 4-3-3 with Marc-André ter Stegen in the cages. In front of him, Sergino Dest, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia and Alex Baldé form the defense. Sergi Roberto and Frenkie De Jong accompany Sergio Busquets in the midfield. Yusuf Demir, Philippe Coutinho and Memphis Depay are associated in attack.


    For its part, Granada is organized in 4-3-3 with Luis Maximiano as the last bulwark. In front of him, Quini, Domingos Duarte, Luis Abram and Sergio Escudero take their places. Yan Brice Eteki and Monchu accompany sentry Luis Milla. Finally, the attack line sees the tenures of Darwin Machis, Jorge Molina and Antonio Puertas.

    FC Barcelona : Ter Stegen – Dest, Araujo, Garcia, Baldé – Roberto, Busquets, De Jong – Demir, Depay, Coutinho

    Granada: Maximiano – Quini, Duarte, Abram, Escudero – Monchu, Milla, Eteki – Puertas, Molina, Machis


