the opposition cries of fraud after the victory of Vladimir Putin’s party in the legislative elections

The Russian opposition denounced, Monday, September 20, massive fraud in Sunday’s legislative elections which saw Vladimir Putin’s party win a two-thirds super-majority. The United Russia formation is credited with 49.82% of the vote, according to results covering 99.98% of polling stations.

The opposition, essentially banned from voting like Alexeï Navalny, imprisoned, denounced massive fraud: ballot stuffing, manipulation of the online vote or observers excluded from the count. The European Union denounced a climate of“intimidation”, while the United States felt that the Russians had been “prevented from exercising their civic rights” against a background of repression of the opposition and that London deplored a “serious decline in democratic freedoms” in Russia.





In Moscow, the stronghold of critics of the Kremlin, the opposition claimed that the results of the online vote had been falsified, reversing the unfavorable trend towards United Russia observed at the time of the counting of the paper votes. The popularity of United Russia was at half mast before the vote, with a confidence rating of less than 30%, undermined by cases of corruption and falling living standards.

The specialized NGO Golos described as“evidence” the drop in “level of transparency” and even the leader of the Communist Party, Gennady Zyuganov, generally measured, called on Vladimir Putin to stop “that dirty kitchen” electoral. The president of the Electoral Commission for her part brushed aside these accusations.