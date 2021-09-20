the pique of Aulas towards the other European French clubs!

Zapping Foot National Top 10: the most loyal players in Ligue 1

It’s a little spade that shouldn’t go unnoticed, although it is true. This Sunday, Jean-Michel Aulas seized his Twitter account and spoke of the record of French clubs at European level. He thus highlighted the contribution of French clubs to the UEFA index and highlighted that of his club, which, as Aulas explains, “has brought in almost as much as all the other clubs”. But the president of OL also puts forward PSG, explaining that he excluded the club from the capital since the Parisians have had good results in C1 during the last two seasons.

“When we look at the contribution of French clubs to the UEFA index, which is so important for France, we see that OL have brought in almost as much as all the other clubs with the exclusion of PSG which remains undoubtedly the N1 …”, wrote Aulas, which therefore sends a well-felt little spike to French clubs having been European in recent years.

@OL @hpenot_lequipe @LFPfr when we look at the contribution of French clubs to the UEFA index, which is so important for France, we see that OL have brought in almost as much as all the other clubs with the exclusion of PSG which remains undoubtedly the N1 …

– Jean-Michel AULAS (@JM_Aulas) September 19, 2021