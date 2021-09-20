the poignant words of his wife Cathy before her death

He took on many challenges in his life. At the age of 55, Mike Horn embarked on incredible adventures, such as a round-the-world trip via the equator, a round-the-world trip via the Arctic Circle or even the ascents of the Gasherbrum 1 (8,035 m) and Gasherbrum 2 ( 8068 m) without oxygen. This Sunday, September 19, he was invited to Seven to Eight (TF1) on the occasion of the release of his book Ice Survivor. Facing Audrey Crespo-Mara, Mike Horn spoke of the most difficult ordeal of his life: the disappearance of his wife Cathy.

In 2015, she succumbed to cancer after several years of fighting the disease. Mike Horn has always been able to count on the support of his wife during the preparation of his journeys: “If you don’t have enough support from your family, you can’t leave quietly. Cathy, my wife, I was lucky to have a wife but extraordinary!“, he explains. While Cathy was losing his fight to cancer, Mike Horn did not see how he was going to be able to continue his life. It was then that his wife had very strong words, which the adventurer still remembers today.





“All of a sudden, when I saw that she was close to her death, I said ‘but Cathy, I cannot live without you, I would rather die with you’. And there she said something amazing to me, she said to me ‘Mike, you don’t have to die with me, but you can live for me“, he says. Mike Horn can now count on his two daughters, true pillars in the life of the adventurer.”They are truly amazing. Since I was staying at home, that’s where my daughters told me ‘Daddy, it’s not normal, you’ve never been home. Why all of a sudden do you want to stay home? ‘. I replied: ‘Because I’m afraid of dying’ and leaving you all alone ‘. They say ‘But you’ve never been like this, why are you changing now?’ There, they give me the freedom to be able to leave and, today, they manage 100% everything I do“, he confides.

