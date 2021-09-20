the rant of Kylian Mbappé’s mother

What follows after this advertisement

Faced with the rumor, the Mbappé clan reacted. A few weeks after the end of the Euro, the journalist from Figaro, Baptiste Deprez said in a book that Kylian Mbappé’s mother, Fayza Lamari, had held secret meetings with some journalists during the competition with the aim of going behind the scenes of the selection. Words to which the mother of the Paris Saint-Germain striker and the France team reacted strongly on her Twitter account.





“False secrets and real deception /. Now that I’ve been in the “business” for some time, I think I know a bit about the codes and the rules. But I will never get used to dishonesty or malice. To claim that I organized secret meetings with journalists for more or less conspiratorial purposes is total nonsense. Because I know that if I want to keep a secret, I avoid sharing it with media professionals. (If there were a few informal meetings with some journalists, they were just classic courtesy contacts, nothing more). If this deceptive and coarse excerpt nevertheless succeeded in deceiving his world, may the author accept the idea of ​​donating part of his earnings to the Fondation Premier de Cordée, of which Kylian is one of the sponsors. We promise, we won’t keep the initiative a secret. Fayza, with a y. Regards. “ It is said.