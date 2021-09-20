the reason for Messi’s exit against OL

Mauricio Pochettino chose to leave Lionel Messi fifteen minutes from the end of the match between PSG and OL, this Sunday during his first at the Parc des Princes (2-1). What arouse the incomprehension of the Argentine striker, who had complained of the knee a few moments before on the ground.

It’s a little scene that has been around the world. Necessarily. At the time of his replacement at PSG-OL, Sunday at the end of the 6th day of Ligue 1 (2-1), Lionel Messi expressed his dissatisfaction. Visibly disappointed to come out a quarter of an hour from the end, the Argentine striker addressed an unequivocal pout at Mauricio Pochettino. Before sitting down on the bench, annoyed.

Just before this streak, the six-time Golden Ball touched his knees on the lawn of the Parc des Princes, where he played for the first time in the red and blue jersey. He made a few small circular movements, which alerted the PSG coach and his staff. Pochettino and his deputies then asked Messi if all was well. La Pulga responded with a nod, raising her thumb. But the Parisian coach still decided to replace him with Achraf Hakimi in the 76th. As a precaution.





An exchange on the bench with Rafinha and Paredes

The former Barça crack did not seem to understand the will of his compatriot. After expressing his incomprehension to him, Messi made the same face when meeting a steward. He then traded with Rafinha and Leandro Paredes on the bench, waving to show his knee. When Mauro Icardi grabbed the victory with his head, Messi showed relative joy. He also quickly returned to the locker room from the final whistle, without coming to commune with the supporters in the company of his partners.

Pochettino explained after the match that his 34-year-old star was doing well: “I think everyone knows that we have a lot of very good players, with a squad of 35. We have to make choices, in the squad and then in the match, thinking of the best for the team and for each player. Sometimes decisions are positive or not, but that’s why we are a coach and standing next to the bench, to make decisions . It may or may not like it. “

Messi remained in care on Monday

Messi’s entourage specifies that he will never be happy to be replaced, which has rarely happened to him in recent years. Neither in club, nor in selection. As indicated by L’Équipe, the n ° 30 of the PSG, who would have been the victim of a crutch, remained in the care this Monday at the Camp des Loges. This should not prevent him from being available for travel to Metz, this Wednesday (9 p.m.), during the 6th day of Ligue 1.