the results of the 3rd round

It’s the turn of the National 3! This weekend effectively marks the entry into the running of the fifth division teams in the Coupe de France. The opportunity to take a look at all the results of the N3 teams this Sunday, during the 3rd round of the Old Lady:
Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes:
- ES Laussonne AS 0-5 Velay FC
- Hostun 1-2 Vaulx en Velin FC
- USVJ 0-14 FC Limonest ST-Didier
- Fountain AS 0-10 FC Bourgoin Jallieu
Corsica :
- US Vezzani 0-5 Corte
- Gallia Luciana 3-0 SCC Bocognano Gravon
- AS Capicorsu 0-5 AS Furiani
Mediterranean:
- Carnoux 2-2 FC Cote Bleue (1-4 shots on goal)
- Olympic Saint Maximois 0-0 ES Cannet-Rocheville (2-4 on penalties)
- SC Draguignan 1-3 FC Rousset
- Cogolin SP 3-1 Mandelieu la Napoule
New Aquitaine:
- Red Roosters 1-1 US Lège Cap-Ferret (4-3 on penalties)
- Targon Soulig 0-6 Bordeaux stadium
- Blaye Stadium 1-3 FC Merignac Arles
- OCSSR 0-3 FC Bressuire
- Clussais 0-4 CA Neuville
Pays de la Loire :
- Marsac 1-3 Vendée Poirée Foot
- Vezins 0-5 St Philbert
- EL. des Sorinières 0-1 Pouzauges Bocage Foot
- Vernoil Vernantes 0-6 La Roche VF
- Flocelliere Chamon 0- 3 FC Challans
- Mareuil SC 1-0 Vendée Fontenay Foot
- St Pierre Mon 1-0 Sablé FC
Center-Loire Valley:
- US Wed 0- 3 US Châteauneuf sur Loire
- SC Malesherbois 2-3 USM Montargis
- Jargeau St Denis FC 0-3 Amilly
- FC Mons 1-2 FC Drouais
- Friendly Lucé 0-0 Saint Jean Le Blanc (2-4 shots on goal)
- Dammarie Foot Bois Gueslin 2-4 USM Saran
- AC Parnac Val d’Abloux 0-7 FC West Tourangeau
- ACS Buzancais 0-8 Chinon oats
- ES Moulon Bourges 0-1 Vierzon
- Star Châteauroux 0-4 FC Deols
- Chitenay 1-2 FC Tours
Burgundy Franche-Comte:
- DANNEMARIE (D1) 0-11 MORTEAU MONTLEBON (N3)
- MINING COUNTRY (D2) 0-2 VALDAHON VERCEL (N3)
- OUGES FENAY (D1) – GRANDVILLARS (N3)
- PERROUSIAN (R2) 0-10 RACING BESANCON (N3)
- ST-USUGE (D1) 0 -8 BESANCON FOOT (N3)
- SEMUR EPOISSES (D1) 0-4 PARON (N3)
- APPOIGNY (R2) 1-0 MONTCEAU (N3)
- GEVREY-CHAMBERTIN AS (D1) 0-2 IS SELONGEY (N3)
- EPINAC JS (D2) 0-8 ST-APOLLINAIRE (N3)
Occitania:
- Vinca Amis C. Brunier 1-2 AS Fabrègues
- Saint-Clement 0-1 Aigues Mortes
- Still Orleix 0-2 Balma
- FCHQ 0- 7 Castanet
- Argence Viadene 0-5 Low wall
- FC St Giron 0-6 FU Narbonne
Hauts-de-France:
- Vermelli (R2) 0–3 Feignies-Aulnoye (N3)
- La Gorgue (R3) 1 –2 Vimy (N3)
- Bonningues-les-Calais (D7) 0-8 Country of St-Omer (N3)
- Maroilles (D2) 0–2 US Maubeuge (N3)
- Roubaix Sport (D1) 3–3 O. Marcquois (N3) (qualifying on penalties Marcq)
- Val Sensée (D4) 0-10 Cross (N3)
- La Bassée (D7) 0–8 Wasquehal (N3)
- Meru 0-1 Amiens AC
- Rollot AC 1-4 US Chantilly
Normandy:
- Bernay 1-2 SU Dives Cabourg
- St Etienne FC 1-3 Evreux FC
- EU. FC 2-1 ESM Gonfreville
- Canteleu FC 1-3 Romilly Pont Saint-Pierre
- Boisguillaume 1-1 Dieppe FC (8-7 shots on goal)
- AF Basly 0-8 Cherbourg AS
- FC Euqueurdr.Hainnev 3-1 Bayeux FC
- Vastevill ACQ 1-15 FC Saint-Lo Manche
- FC HVS 1-3 Oissel CMS
- FC du Pays Aiglon 2-7 Alencon US
- AS Cerences Contrier 0-6 Avant Garde Caennaise
Paris ile de France :
- Saint Germain ST Pierre 3-5 US Ivry Foot
- SFC Champagne 95 2-1 Mantois 78
- Boissy FC 1-4 Bretigny
- Rungis US – Drancy
- Rosny SO 1-9 Meaux
- Rueil Malmaison 1-2 Ulis
- Vaire 1-2 ESA Linas-Monthléry
- Orsay Bures FC 0-1 CFF Racing
- Paris East Lonely 0-4 Aubervilliers
- Massy 91 1-3 The Mureaux
Brittany :
- Pordic Binic FC 0-4 Lannion FC
- US languid 1-4 Dinan Lehon FC
- Arzelliz Ploudalmeze 1-1 Plouzané ACF (5-4 shots on goal)
- Plougastel FC 1-3 La St Pierre de Milizac
- Quimperle FC 1-3 Tregunc US
- St Armel US 0-0 Fc Guipry Messac (2-3 shots on goal)
- Riantec OC 0-4 St Colomban Locmine
Great East:
- Renwez Maz (R2) 1-2 turns Les Mezieres As Price (N3)
- Epernay Fc (R2) 0-3 Epernay RC (N3)
- Girancourt As (R3) 0-5 Raon L’Etape US (N3)
- Mondelange Fc (D2) 0-3 Amneville Cso (N3)
- Oberhoffen FC (D2) 0-7 Illkirch Graffe FA (N3)
- Strg Red Star (D2) 0-8 Colmar SR (N3)
- Erstein AS (R1) 0-3 Biesheim ASC (N3)
- Wittelsheim ASCA (D2) 0-7 St Louis Neuweg FC (N3)
- Rouffach Fc (R3) 0-2 Mulhouse FC (N3)
- Ludres As (R3) 2-3 Thaon ES (N3)
