the results of the 3rd round

Zapping Foot National TOP 10: The ranking of the top scorers in Ligue 2

It’s the turn of the National 3! This weekend effectively marks the entry into the running of the fifth division teams in the Coupe de France. The opportunity to take a look at all the results of the N3 teams this Sunday, during the 3rd round of the Old Lady:

Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes:

ES Laussonne AS 0-5 Velay FC

Hostun 1-2 Vaulx en Velin FC

USVJ 0-14 FC Limonest ST-Didier

Fountain AS 0-10 FC Bourgoin Jallieu

Corsica :

US Vezzani 0-5 Corte

Gallia Luciana 3-0 SCC Bocognano Gravon

3-0 SCC Bocognano Gravon AS Capicorsu 0-5 AS Furiani

Mediterranean:

Carnoux 2-2 FC Cote Bleue (1-4 shots on goal)

(1-4 shots on goal) Olympic Saint Maximois 0-0 ES Cannet-Rocheville (2-4 on penalties)

(2-4 on penalties) SC Draguignan 1-3 FC Rousset

Cogolin SP 3-1 Mandelieu la Napoule

New Aquitaine:

Red Roosters 1-1 US Lège Cap-Ferret (4-3 on penalties)

1-1 US Lège Cap-Ferret (4-3 on penalties) Targon Soulig 0-6 Bordeaux stadium

Blaye Stadium 1-3 FC Merignac Arles

OCSSR 0-3 FC Bressuire

Clussais 0-4 CA Neuville

Pays de la Loire :

Marsac 1-3 Vendée Poirée Foot

Vezins 0-5 St Philbert

EL. des Sorinières 0-1 Pouzauges Bocage Foot

Vernoil Vernantes 0-6 La Roche VF

Flocelliere Chamon 0- 3 FC Challans

Mareuil SC 1-0 Vendée Fontenay Foot

1-0 Vendée Fontenay Foot St Pierre Mon 1-0 Sablé FC

Center-Loire Valley:

US Wed 0- 3 US Châteauneuf sur Loire

SC Malesherbois 2-3 USM Montargis

Jargeau St Denis FC 0-3 Amilly

FC Mons 1-2 FC Drouais

Friendly Lucé 0-0 Saint Jean Le Blanc (2-4 shots on goal)

(2-4 shots on goal) Dammarie Foot Bois Gueslin 2-4 USM Saran

AC Parnac Val d’Abloux 0-7 FC West Tourangeau

ACS Buzancais 0-8 Chinon oats

ES Moulon Bourges 0-1 Vierzon

Star Châteauroux 0-4 FC Deols

Chitenay 1-2 FC Tours

Burgundy Franche-Comte:

DANNEMARIE (D1) 0-11 MORTEAU MONTLEBON (N3)

MINING COUNTRY (D2) 0-2 VALDAHON VERCEL (N3)

OUGES FENAY (D1) – GRANDVILLARS (N3)

PERROUSIAN (R2) 0-10 RACING BESANCON (N3)

ST-USUGE (D1) 0 -8 BESANCON FOOT (N3)

SEMUR EPOISSES (D1) 0-4 PARON (N3)

APPOIGNY (R2) 1-0 MONTCEAU (N3)

1-0 MONTCEAU (N3) GEVREY-CHAMBERTIN AS (D1) 0-2 IS SELONGEY (N3)

EPINAC JS (D2) 0-8 ST-APOLLINAIRE (N3)

Occitania:

Vinca Amis C. Brunier 1-2 AS Fabrègues

Saint-Clement 0-1 Aigues Mortes

Still Orleix 0-2 Balma

FCHQ 0- 7 Castanet

Argence Viadene 0-5 Low wall

FC St Giron 0-6 FU Narbonne

Hauts-de-France:





Vermelli (R2) 0–3 Feignies-Aulnoye (N3)

La Gorgue (R3) 1 –2 Vimy (N3)

Bonningues-les-Calais (D7) 0-8 Country of St-Omer (N3)

Maroilles (D2) 0–2 US Maubeuge (N3)

Roubaix Sport (D1) 3–3 O. Marcquois (N3) ( qualifying on penalties Marcq)

qualifying on penalties Marcq) Val Sensée (D4) 0-10 Cross (N3)

La Bassée (D7) 0–8 Wasquehal (N3)

Meru 0-1 Amiens AC

Rollot AC 1-4 US Chantilly

Normandy:

Bernay 1-2 SU Dives Cabourg

St Etienne FC 1-3 Evreux FC

EU. FC 2-1 ESM Gonfreville

2-1 ESM Gonfreville Canteleu FC 1-3 Romilly Pont Saint-Pierre

Boisguillaume 1-1 Dieppe FC (8-7 shots on goal)

1-1 Dieppe FC (8-7 shots on goal) AF Basly 0-8 Cherbourg AS

FC Euqueurdr.Hainnev 3-1 Bayeux FC

Vastevill ACQ 1-15 FC Saint-Lo Manche

FC HVS 1-3 Oissel CMS

FC du Pays Aiglon 2-7 Alencon US

AS Cerences Contrier 0-6 Avant Garde Caennaise

Paris ile de France :

Saint Germain ST Pierre 3-5 US Ivry Foot

SFC Champagne 95 2-1 Mantois 78

2-1 Mantois 78 Boissy FC 1-4 Bretigny

Rungis US – Drancy

Rosny SO 1-9 Meaux

Rueil Malmaison 1-2 Ulis

Vaire 1-2 ESA Linas-Monthléry

Orsay Bures FC 0-1 CFF Racing

Paris East Lonely 0-4 Aubervilliers

Massy 91 1-3 The Mureaux

Brittany :

Pordic Binic FC 0-4 Lannion FC

US languid 1-4 Dinan Lehon FC

Arzelliz Ploudalmeze 1-1 Plouzané ACF (5-4 shots on goal)

1-1 Plouzané ACF (5-4 shots on goal) Plougastel FC 1-3 La St Pierre de Milizac

Quimperle FC 1-3 Tregunc US

St Armel US 0-0 Fc Guipry Messac (2-3 shots on goal)

(2-3 shots on goal) Riantec OC 0-4 St Colomban Locmine

Great East:

Renwez Maz (R2) 1-2 turns Les Mezieres As Price (N3)

Epernay Fc (R2) 0-3 Epernay RC (N3)

Girancourt As (R3) 0-5 Raon L’Etape US (N3)

Mondelange Fc (D2) 0-3 Amneville Cso (N3)

Oberhoffen FC (D2) 0-7 Illkirch Graffe FA (N3)

Strg Red Star (D2) 0-8 Colmar SR (N3)

Erstein AS (R1) 0-3 Biesheim ASC (N3)

Wittelsheim ASCA (D2) 0-7 St Louis Neuweg FC (N3)

Rouffach Fc (R3) 0-2 Mulhouse FC (N3)

Ludres As (R3) 2-3 Thaon ES (N3)