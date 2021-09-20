the singer is ironic about her elimination of “Dance with the stars”

Although she lost, she keeps smiling. This Friday, September 17, the adventure ended for Lââm after being eliminated from Dancing with the Stars. If the news appears to be a failure, the 50-year-old singer didn’t take it that way. On the contrary. On Instagram, the interpreter of “Little sister” shared several pictures to thank her dance partner Maxime Dereymez. Starting with a photo of the latter in a bathtub and his pensive gaze with the integrated caption of the phrase “my god, why did I dance with Lââm”. In all irony, the former candidate took the opportunity to greet the dancer by qualifying him as his “hero”.

To mark his departure from Dancing with the Stars, Lââm published numerous posts in the hours following the end of the show. In addition to a photo of her and Maxime Dereymez on the dance floor, the singer posted another photo of the two artists. “I lost Dance with the Stars but I won a friend. It’s worth all the gold in the world to know Maxime and to work with him, ”Lââm wrote in legend, visibly very happy with his experience on the show, not to mention his detractors who criticized his few dance steps.





During an interview with Télé-Loisirs just after his elimination, Lââm mentioned his first meeting with Maxime Dereymez. “I told him directly: ‘You danced with the best dancers and there you hit a ball.” He laughed, ”explained the singer, not considering himself (…)

