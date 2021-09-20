More

    The Used Apple Days: Discounted Prices on Refurbished iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, iMac and MacBook

    The Used Apple Days: Discounted Prices on Refurbished iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, iMac and MacBook

    Fnac has just launched “Les Jours Apple Occasion”, and during these, a large selection of Apple brand products are offered up to 50% cheaper!

    The Used Apple Days

    This special Fnac operation is carried out on second-hand and second-hand products. This is a great opportunity to get your hands on the latest generation iPhones, MacBooks, and Apple Watches priced well below the usual amount.

    Take advantage of second-hand Apple Days at Fnac

    However, it should be noted that these products are the subject of special attention. In fact, as these are second-life products, Fnac has a very specific approach to them.

    The Used Apple Days: Discounted Prices on Refurbished iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, iMac and MacBook

    First of all, it is to know that these products are partly returns, but not that. Thus, we find:


    • Products whose packaging has been damaged during transport
    • Products opened during an in-store demonstration
    • Products returned under the 15-day warranty
    • Products returned to the store following an exchange or the implementation of a guarantee

    Once these products have been received, they are checked, reconditioned, repaired and cleaned by experts in the field. This means that you will have in your hands a real, almost new product which can serve you for several years.

    And, in addition, you also benefit from the usual conditions of purchase of a new product. TOinsi, you can exercise your 15-day withdrawal period and the products benefit from Fnac’s after-sales service with a 12-month guarantee from the date of purchase! You can buy with confidence.

    The Used Apple Days: Discounted Prices on Refurbished iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, iMac and MacBook

    Up to 50% off Apple products

    With this operation, you will be able to get AirPods 2 around € 100, 2020 iPad Pro 256 GB for less than € 800, or even an Apple Watch!

    We also think of MacBook and MacBook Pro, if you want to invest in a powerful laptop, with autonomy and reliable for your studies, now is the right time to turn to the products of this selection.

    Take advantage of second-hand Apple Days at Fnac

