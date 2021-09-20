Good plan news The Used Apple Days: Discounted Prices on Refurbished iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, iMac and MacBook
Fnac has just launched “Les Jours Apple Occasion”, and during these, a large selection of Apple brand products are offered up to 50% cheaper!
This special Fnac operation is carried out on second-hand and second-hand products. This is a great opportunity to get your hands on the latest generation iPhones, MacBooks, and Apple Watches priced well below the usual amount.
Take advantage of second-hand Apple Days at Fnac
However, it should be noted that these products are the subject of special attention. In fact, as these are second-life products, Fnac has a very specific approach to them.
First of all, it is to know that these products are partly returns, but not that. Thus, we find:
- Products whose packaging has been damaged during transport
- Products opened during an in-store demonstration
- Products returned under the 15-day warranty
- Products returned to the store following an exchange or the implementation of a guarantee
Once these products have been received, they are checked, reconditioned, repaired and cleaned by experts in the field. This means that you will have in your hands a real, almost new product which can serve you for several years.
And, in addition, you also benefit from the usual conditions of purchase of a new product. TOinsi, you can exercise your 15-day withdrawal period and the products benefit from Fnac’s after-sales service with a 12-month guarantee from the date of purchase! You can buy with confidence.
Up to 50% off Apple products
With this operation, you will be able to get AirPods 2 around € 100, 2020 iPad Pro 256 GB for less than € 800, or even an Apple Watch!
We also think of MacBook and MacBook Pro, if you want to invest in a powerful laptop, with autonomy and reliable for your studies, now is the right time to turn to the products of this selection.
