The vaccinated French will be able to travel to the United States again from “early November”

Good news for tourists and business travelers looking to travel to the U.S. The Biden administration announced on Monday that fully vaccinated passengers will be able to travel to the country from November.

This announcement concerns all international travelers, however the United States will require tests (carried out within three days before travel), the wearing of a mask and a tracing for travelers coming from abroad who will be put in place by airlines.

They will have to collect the information to contact them, said the coordinator of the fight against the pandemic at the White House, Jeff Zients.

He insisted on the fact that this decision, which comes in a context of great tension between France and the United States, was “dictated by science”.

According to him, the United States took the time to set up a global system based on “individuals” and not on differences in treatment depending on the country of origin.

He did not immediately indicate which vaccines would be recognized by the United States to allow entry of travelers.





This will mark the end of the general travel ban imposed by Donald Trump, the former US president, 18 months ago at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a ban maintained by Joe Biden. This situation has caused growing impatience among Europeans in particular, causing painful personal and family situations.

Under current policy, only US citizens, their immediate families, green card holders and those with national interest exemptions can travel to the United States if they have been in the United Kingdom or in EU within the previous 14 days.

The White House’s change of course comes at the start of the United Nations General Assembly in New York and marks the culmination of weeks of intense diplomacy between Washington, London and Brussels.

Joe Biden’s pandemic coordinator also clarified that unvaccinated Americans returning to the United States after a stay abroad would be subject to even stricter testing obligations. to be tested the day before their return, and to be tested again after their arrival on American soil.