the very moving tribute of Dominique Lagrou-Sempère to her husband Claude Sempère, who died in 2019

In November 2019 passed away the great reporter Claude Sempère, a public service figure. On this Monday, September 20, where he would have been 57 years old, his wife Dominique Lagrou-Sempère paid him a moving tribute on Twitter.
In November 2019, his disappearance had deeply moved viewers and the entire profession. The great reporter Claude Sempère died at the age of 55 following a long illness. This Monday, September 20, his wife – TF1 reporter Dominique Lagrou-Sempère – paid him a moving tribute on Twitter. “Today, September 20, you would have been 57 my Claude. Here we have chosen to love life. After the storm, we see the rainbow … You are there, never far …“. On November 5, the journalist will publish a work on death, life and love with Flammarion editions, which will be dedicated to Claude Sempère.
When he died, the whole profession paid tribute to this figure well known to public service viewers, much appreciated by his colleagues. A “sad news“announced by Laurent Delahousse, quickly followed on Twitter by numerous confraternal messages. Anne-Claire Coudray, very moved and the throat tied, had paid on TF1 a vibrant tribute to Claude Sempère “major reporter, Albert Londres prize. “:” Many of us were lucky and fortunate to meet him in the field. He was also the husband of our colleague and friend Dominique Lagrou-Sempère who works alongside us here on the editorial staff of TF1.“
“The emotion of our entire team“
As for Jean-Pierre Pernaut – very close professionally to Dominique Lagrou-Sempère – he had expressed his emotion in the 1 p.m. news from TF1. After a subject and a duplex as part of the operation Your Christmas favorite – in which each correspondent in the region chooses and defends his “heart stroke“for these end-of-year celebrations – the journalist spoke with emotion about his colleague:”An operation that we launched on this plateau a few days ago with Dominique Lagrou-Sempère. I think very hard of her to tell her the emotion of our entire team after the death of her husband Claude Sempère. He was, you know, a great reporter at France 2, everyone appreciated him enormously. I simply want to express my affection to Dominique, to her children Mathilda and Esteban whom I embrace very, very strongly “.