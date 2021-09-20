“The Voice All Stars”. Rhone-native Louise Combier upsets coaches with L’Aigle noir

In 2020, Louise Combier joined Marc Lavoine’s team. Already in 2020, the participant in season 9 of The Voice had upset the singer with her very personal interpretation of the song Ton inheritance by Benjamin Biolay.
As if time had stood still
This Saturday evening, during a blind hearing in front of five coaches she did not know (Florent Pagny, Jenifer, Mika, Patrick Fiori and Zazie), the 21-year-old singer once again demonstrated her ‘a great talent. Her melancholy and soft voice, just right, her masterful interpretation of L’Aigle noir upset Patrick Fiori and Zazie. It wasn’t until the last seconds of the song that the two coaches turned around, as if time had stood still.
Zazie, his new coach
“I have a preference for Zazie. Her universe is the one that is closest to mine. She is a huge artist with very beautiful lyrics and beautiful songs”, said the singer recently in the columns of Progress. It is therefore quite natural that she chose to join Zazie’s team to which she feels “artistically closer”. What delight his former coach Marc Lavoine who, called by Nikos Aliagas, was able to attend his service from a distance.
Opening act by Marc Lavoine
The young artist who is due to release an album in the spring of 2022 will also be the opening act for Marc Lavoine on September 25 in Tarare.