“The Voice All Stars”. Rhone-native Louise Combier upsets coaches with L’Aigle noir

In 2020, Louise Combier joined Marc Lavoine’s team. Already in 2020, the participant in season 9 of The Voice had upset the singer with her very personal interpretation of the song Ton inheritance by Benjamin Biolay.

As if time had stood still

This Saturday evening, during a blind hearing in front of five coaches she did not know (Florent Pagny, Jenifer, Mika, Patrick Fiori and Zazie), the 21-year-old singer once again demonstrated her ‘a great talent. Her melancholy and soft voice, just right, her masterful interpretation of L’Aigle noir upset Patrick Fiori and Zazie. It wasn’t until the last seconds of the song that the two coaches turned around, as if time had stood still.