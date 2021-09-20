The weekend science ticket. Nuclear fusion becomes possible

September 8, 2021. With this giant magnet, researchers at MIT, in the United States, have succeeded in producing a magnetic field of 20 Tesla. It is a million times the magnetic field of the Earth. A world record according to MIT and a key step for nuclear fusion. (GRETCHEN ERTL / CFS / MIT – PFSC 2021)

MIT, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, on the other side of the Atlantic, has just achieved a technical feat this week. Mathilde Fontez, editor-in-chief of the magazine Epsiloon, explains that this record for American researchers opens up new perspectives in terms of energy production.

franceinfo: Is this Mathilde Fontez technical feat a magnet that has reached record intensity, and which opens the way to nuclear fusion?

Mathilde Fontez: The feat took place at MIT, USA, a few days ago. First of all, it is a somewhat basic record: thanks to a new type of magnet developed in recent years, researchers have succeeded in producing a magnetic field of 20 Tesla. So 20 Tesla doesn’t mean anything … But it’s huge. It is a million times the magnetic field of the Earth. And above all, it is the most intense field ever produced with a magnet, according to researchers at MIT. So much for the record.

But this magnetic field was not produced for the beauty of the gesture …

Obviously no. The objective here is to completely revolutionize energy production by finally making nuclear fusion possible. So fusion is an old moon. Projects all over the world have been trying to achieve this reaction for decades.





The biggest is the ITER project, a 20 billion euro international project currently under construction in the south of France. It must be said that on paper, it is a marvel: a reaction at least a million times more energetic than the combustion of coal or oil; that does not produce greenhouse gases; which does not present a risk of runaway, such as the fission of our current plants; and which relies on a fuel very abundant on Earth, deuterium, an isotope of hydrogen.

And the principle of this technology is simple: to force these atoms to merge so that they produce very energetic neutrons, which could then heat water, drive turbines, and produce electricity, as in a traditional power station.

That’s it. In practice, it is appalling. The whole difficulty is the starting point: forcing these atoms to merge. To do this, they have to be heated to insane temperatures: over 100 million degrees – that’s more than the temperature at the heart of the Sun. What creates a plasma, a kind of electrified gas very difficult to control.

And this is where magnets and magnetic fields come in, to contain it, to concentrate it. This is one of the keys to successfully mastering this source of energy. And it is this key that researchers at MIT, and the start-up Commonwealth Fusion Systems, have just found with their new magnet.

Are they going to build a fusion power plant prototype?

This is the project. They are announcing a demonstrator in 2025. Then a first test of a fusion power plant in 2033. So we have to be careful: this is not the first time that dates like these have been announced. And until then, fusion has never lit a light bulb… Plasmas have already been produced, but they have always consumed more energy than they produced. But today, we really feel an excitement, a feverishness in the community of specialists. This may be the highlight. The one where nuclear fusion will finally become real.