These impressive sums he won at Star Academy

Jean-Pascal Lacoste, the troublemaker of the French audiovisual landscape, has a successful career in the small screen. The companion of Delphine Tellier recently delivered to TPMP on the sums of money he received during his time at Star Academy. There is something to make people envious! The Objeko team reveals the income of the Toulouse agitator in this article.

Jean-Pascal Lacoste: journey of an agitator

Jean-Pascal Lacoste is one of the most atypical tele-hook candidates in the French audiovisual landscape. The young Toulousain participated in the first edition of the star Academy. This concept, then innovative, mixes classic reality TV by locking young people in a castle with cameras, but adds a competitive spirit linked to singing. It’s Jenifer, now juror and vocal coach of The Voice, which wins this first edition of the program.

Jean-Pascal Lacoste however manages to interfere until the gates of the final. And the most impressive in all of this? He is not strictly speaking a singer! The young man has never had the pretension of it. He does not sing out of tune, of course, but his performances are not exceptional, as can be for example those of Olympus for example. It should be noted that he is the only candidate on the show who has never done a duet. It is not because he did not want it, but although no star agreed to sing with him!

It is his charisma, his blundering side and his sense of repartee that make him an endearing character for viewers. After the tour of the Star Academy, Jean-Pascal Lacoste, the Toulouse man releases his famous single The Agitator, which becomes gold single. His album Jean-Pascal who are you ? also becomes a gold record. The following year, he tried his luck again, but the buzz had passed. The album Directly south is a great failure, and the agitator stops his musical career. However, he turned to another medium: the small screen.

An animator and a provocateur

With his tongue out and his characteristic good humor, Jean-Pascal Lacoste tries his luck in the world of television. Very quickly, we see him land alongside Bruno Roblès, Roger Pierre and Sophie Favier in the famous TF1 show Incredible but true !. Then he heads to NRJ12, where he presents and hosts a wide variety of shows, including The 12 Hearts and NRJ Poker the Duel.





Jean-Pascal Lacoste also tries his hand at comedy. He participates in the casting of several series including in particular Section de Recherches, or Camping Paradis. 20 years after his stint in the Star Ac ‘, and now 43 years old, Jean-Pascal Lacoste remains a key figure on the small screen. The same cannot be said of all his comrades at the time!

It is now on C8 that the Toulousain evolves. He is a columnist on Touche Pas à Mon Poste, a program that suits him perfectly. Cyril Hanouna’s program, very focused on jokes and provocation, is a perfect playground for the agitator, despite some slippages.

Jean-Pascal Lacoste talks about the sums won at the Star Ac ‘

We can blame a lot of things on Touche Pas at Mon Poste, but not for being closed and secret about its own stars. Thus, the columnists do not hesitate to deliver their secret stories on the set of the show. This Friday September 17, Jean-PAscal Lacoste thus delivered on the beautiful sums garnered by his passage in Star Academy: “We had the minimum wage, that is to say 1200 euros per month, or 7000 francs at the time”.

It may not seem like much, but we must add to that 350 € per evening of tour! In total, it is not far from € 200,000 that Jean-Pascal Lacoste has accumulated in about 2 years! Above all, let’s not forget that his stint on the TF1 show also allowed him to sell a lot of records, and opened the doors to his television career.

Candidates from the following editions of Star Academy, such as Anne-Laure Sibon, also revealed their salary much higher than that of our friend from Toulouse. Benjamin Castaldi took the opportunity to tackle him gently: “Maybe they gave pennies to those who sang, which you weren’t”, To which Jean-Pascal Lacoste replied:“It is very good. For someone who doesn’t sing, this is a great scam!”. Here is one who has not lost his sense of humor as he ages!



