These wireless noise canceling headphones from Sony are only € 59

If most of the references at Sony are quite expensive, there are other wireless headphones from the Japanese brand offering a good audio experience without paying a high price. This is the case of the Sony WH-CH700NL with active noise reduction which now costs only 59 euros on Cdiscount.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 is part of the high basket at the Japanese manufacturer. However, this wireless headset is offered at a fairly high price and is therefore not intended for all audiences, which is why Sony offers other interesting models in its catalog. There is for example the WH-CH700NL at less than 100 euros, which also loses almost 40% of its price thanks to this promotion.

What to remember about the Sony WH-CH700NL

Generous autonomy of around 35 hours

Noise reduction with sound rendering

Alexa and Google Assistant compatible

Instead of a strikethrough price of 99 euros, the Sony WH-CH700NL headset is currently available in promotion at only 59 euros on Cdiscount.

Active noise reduction at a low cost

Sony has not neglected the design on this model, and offers a successful design taking a few lines of the more premium headphones of the brand. The WH-CH700NL are over-ear headphones with a soft plastic headband, which is intended to make the headphones lightweight. To ensure good passive insulation and good comfort, the ear cushions are made of imitation leather and encompass your ears without exerting pressure. Designed to be easily transported, the helmet is light and swivels.

In addition to passive isolation, Sony headphones feature active noise reduction technology. Even if it is not at the level of high-end headphones with active noise reduction technology like the Sony WH-1000XM4, this model is quite convincing. It allows you to cut yourself off from ambient noise in one click thanks to a button on the headset. To do this, it relies in particular on microphones present on the atria.





Good sound and long battery life

Regarding the audio, this model offers a warm, balanced and distortion-free sound reproduction broadcast thanks to the speakers – or transducers – 40 mm in diameter to each of the two headphones. The headset incorporates the proprietary technology called Sony DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) which optimizes the playback quality of compressed audio files to obtain a better sound rendering and close to the original recording. In addition, the headset supports SBC, AAC, aptX and aptX HD codecs to ensure excellent audio reproduction quality and perfectly synchronized audio signal.

As for its autonomy, it is not left out, and promises 35 hours of audio playback with Bluetooth and the noise reduction system activated. In addition, the wireless headset is compatible with fast charging which will provide 60 minutes of extra listening time with just 10 minutes of charging. The WH-CH700NL charges via USB C and has a microphone for taking calls and chatting with your favorite voice assistant.

