this blunder by Arnaud Montebourg which made Laurent Ruquier laugh out loud (VIDEO)

Guest ofWe are live this Saturday, September 18, the presidential candidate Arnaud Montebourg made a funny slip that surprised and made Laurent Ruquier and Léa Salamé burst out laughing.
Focus on 2022 for Arnaud Montebourg. At the beginning of September, the former minister officially launched into the presidential race, with a slogan that made a lot of talk, “La Remontada de la France”. A project “unclassifiable”, in his own words, to which he returned in We are live, this Saturday, September 18. His passage against Laurent Ruquier and Léa Salamé also gave rise to a hilarious sequence. Asked about his participation in the traditional Rose Festival, organized each year in Frangy-en-Bresse by the Socialist Party, Arnaud Montebourg launched without thinking to Laurent Ruquier: “Come René!”
A disturbed plateau
Crazy uncontrollable laughter from Laurent Ruquier and Léa Salamé. “But why is he calling me René?”, asked the host aloud, between bursts of laughter. “You have a head of René”, replied Léa Salamé, just as hilarious. Arnaud Montebourg, a little embarrassed by his blunder, vaguely tried to defend himself: “It’s a pretty name.” Good prince, Laurent Ruquier went in his direction, not without a touch of humor: “Of course, listen, I greet all the Rene who are watching us.” But the host couldn’t stay stoic for long, and it is the writer Gaël Tchakaloff, also invited, who was responsible for putting the show back on track by asking a more serious question to Aurélie Filippetti’s ex-companion.
“The country is down”
Fortunately, before this blunder, Arnaud Montebourg did not slip when it came to to detail a little more his program, ensuring that he resumes “the problems of the French who have not been dealt with by either the left or the right for perhaps fifteen years”. The candidate even made himself serious by declaring that, according to him, “the country is on the ground”. “You look at the balance sheet [de la France], there are 500 billion debts, the industry is dead, there remains 11% of the national wealth in this sector, and agriculture, except wines and spirits, is in deficit “, he listed, before justifying himself on his slogan: “It is a word that has entered everyday vocabulary. It is a sporting image which clearly says what it means. When you are tackled to the ground, you have a team and it is a work collective.”
Article written in collaboration with 6Médias.