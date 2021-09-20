This DALS 11 candidate “insulted in the middle of the street” … The police intervene!

It’s at the microphone of Maxime Guény in the show Star Play TV, that Lola Dubini told about an event, which happened recently, which particularly shocked her.

The comedian was in the street with friends when she was the victim of grossophobic insults.

“Recently, I was insulted in the street until I called in the plainclothes police anyway. I went out. I was told: ‘To dance with the stars, you have to lose weight, nin nin’. grossophobic insults in the street “, she told the columnist of Do not touch My TV. His salvation came from the police. “You have cops who heard and who gave them 135 balls of fine. And I was with one of my friends Miss France, who did not prevent herself from telling them what she thought”, a- she continued before concluding by saying that the intruders were punished. “They took 135 per head because what you need to know, and I didn’t know it, now there is a law in France against street harassment and sexism in the streets. ‘So if you come across some people. police officers and that you are being insulted or harassed, do not hesitate to call them ‘”, advised the YouTuber. “So well, some will say that there is moral damage, of course, but already 135 bullets that makes them think.”





The one who appeared in Stars in the nude in February 2021 will debut next week in Dance with the stars, Friday September 24.

Writing