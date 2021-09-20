this habit of Patrick Fiori who has the gift of particularly annoying Zazie

While Tea Voice All-Stars A hit on the screens of TF1, Zazie seems to be delighted to have found the famous red chair. Asked at a press conference, the singer evokes her participation in this anniversary season. An interview during which she also confides on her relationship with other coaches, and more particularly with Patrick Flourish. Indeed, he seems to have a little habit that has the gift of annoying his colleague. Objeko explains everything to you.

Tea Voice All- Stars : Zazie very surprised by Patrick’s attitude Flourish

A comeback

Since September 11, TF1 viewers have been able to witness a totally extraordinary season of Tea Voice. Indeed, a multitude of former candidates are back on the screen to try again their chance to win the supreme coronation. The production of the show has chosen to honor a few personalities who have marked the history of the program. Over the bonuses, the public will then be able to recognize the face, but especially the singers’ voice which has shone over the seasons. However, this is not the only major change in Tea Voice.

This year, the most famous tele-hook in France does not actually have four coaches, but five. Among these stars accustomed to the exercise, the public can therefore find the dean of the show in the person of Florent Pagny, the very experienced Jenifer or the always very fanciful Mika. List to which must also be added the defector of Tea Voice Kids Patrick Flourish and the magnificent Zazie. Two personalities, who collaborate together for the first time in Tea Voice. Interviewed during a press conference, Zazie does not hesitate to give her opinion on the one who now works alongside her. Indeed, theAncient model looks extremely surprise by the attitude of the Corsican singer. Objeko reveals to you to what extent.

A real fight

For this return in Tea Voice, Zazie is obviously very happy to share the stage with other coaches with whom she certainly has a lot in common. Indeed, the five stars present in the show have a great experience in this particular exercise. For them it is not a question of simply selecting candidates. After having pressed the famous red button, it is indeed a question of supporting and advising these artists in order to provide them with the best advice. A role of mentor which also seems perfectly suited to these five essential voices of French song.





But before dealing with these candidates for victory, the coaches of Tea Voice must first convince them to join their team. In turn, Florent Pagny, Mika, Jenifer or Zazie therefore tries to argue to attract the future stars of tomorrow in their net. So generally, this little exchange lasts only a few seconds, Zazie nevertheless judges that Patrick Flourish in fact too much, or at least that it is simply impossible to silence him at this precise moment. “I was sitting next to him. I learned he was asleep. I was not warned before starting the adventure “. Indeed, Zazie admits to having been extremely surprised. Objeko therefore invites you to discover his statement on the subject.

”World champion of anesthesia“

Indeed, if all the coaches of Tea Voice do their utmost to attract as many candidates as possible to their team, Patrick Flourish seems to have a rather particular technique as Zazie asserts: “When he has the floor, he can speak for 65 minutes. Even talent wants it to stop! This technique of falling asleep, of anesthesia, is formidable. He was beating everyone. Mika talks a lot too, but they don’t have the same style. We can all be talkative when we are passionate about a talent, but Patrick is the world champion in coach anesthesia “. An opinion also shared by Mika as he demonstrated perfectly in the program broadcast this Saturday, September 18.

For this second version premium All-Stars of Tea Voice, Mika did not hesitate to call on his colleague to him remember that a very long speech is not always the ideal solution. Like Zazie, the Lebanese-born star believes that Patrick Flourish has his tongue hanging out too well. A peculiarity which does not prevent the former member of the troop from Notre Dame of Paris to cardboard. Indeed, if Patrick Flourish is very talkative, a large number of candidates have nevertheless chosen to join him to continue the adventure. Teams that are therefore gradually starting to form during blind auditions, before moving on to the next stage.



