This smartphone at only 119 € becomes more interesting than the Poco M3 from Xiaomi

The Realme 7i is a high-performance entry-level smartphone that relies above all on autonomy thanks to a 6000 mAh battery. Launched at 169 euros, it is currently benefiting from a discount of 50 euros and goes to only 119 euros on Cdiscount.

The Realme 7i is positioned on the entry-level segment and challenges Xiaomi’s Poco M3. If these two smartphones both have a gigantic 6000 mAh battery, they differ in other respects. Following our tests, we found that Realme’s smartphone does better than Xiaomi’s in terms of photo and performance. The Realme 7i is therefore more interesting, especially with a discount of almost 30% on its introductory price.

What to remember from Realme 7i

Its 6.5-inch HD + LCD screen

Its Mediatek Helio G85 processor

Its gigantic autonomy

Its main 48-megapixel photo sensor

Launched at a price of 169 euros in its 4 + 64 GB version, the Realme 7i is available in promotion at only 119 euros on the Cdiscount site, or 50 euros in savings on the invoice.

A convincing low-cost smartphone

Being a light version of the classic model, the Realme 7i has fairly thick borders, especially at the chin and sports a central notch in the shape of a drop of water. It is true that we would have preferred thinner borders, but the 7i has the merit of offering a successful plastic coating on the back.

The smartphone incorporates a 6.5-inch LCD screen, displaying an HD + definition of 1600 x 720 pixels. This definition is clearly not the best on the market, but we cannot blame it on this tariff band. If the Poco M3 offers better definition, Realme’s phone has a better contrast ratio and a good brightness of 470 cd / m², to read the screen correctly in direct sunlight.

A processor that holds up with a decent camera

In terms of performance, Realme wanted to equip its smartphone with the Helio G85 processor from MediaTek, with 4 GB of RAM. This configuration is more efficient than that of Qualcomm with its Snapdragon 662 which equips the Poco M3. The SoC is obviously not cut for gaming, but the smartphone will be relatively fluid on a daily basis when performing simple tasks and you can play some games, but not 3D. Fluidity is also ensured by the Realme UI interface which strongly resembles Oppo’s ColorOS, and promises a good user experience.

On the photo side, it incorporates three sensors on the back, including a 48 megapixel lens as the main camera. Thanks to AI, the device offers photos pleasing to the eye when the conditions are right. The main sensor is sometimes fishing in the management of dynamics and the captured colors seem to be slightly removed from reality. After dark, the camera will be limited very quickly.





A champion of autonomy

Its real strength lies in the level of autonomy. Like the Poco M3, the Realme 7i has a 6,000 mAh accumulator on board. With such a capacity, the smartphone is a monster capable of holding out for about three days without a problem. While the 7i model is compatible with 18W fast charging, it is not that fast. Indeed, it takes time to recharge the battery to 100%: allow at least 2 hours 40 minutes! It’s very slow, just like recharging the Xiaomi Poco M3 for that matter …

8 / 10

