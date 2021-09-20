TOP 14. Would the Stade Toulousain have an interest in becoming a “socios club”?

This Sunday, September 19, an article from the Midi Dispatch reports a word from the president of Stade Toulousain, Didier Lacroix, dating from ten days ago. The latter explains in a press conference that he is considering “A recapitalization of the club to strengthen equity.” He even cites a very particular economic model from the world of football and which tends to make some dream, that of “Socios”. However, while the idea of ​​being funded by your own supporters may seem like ideal, it sometimes holds some nasty surprises. In the article from La Dépêche du Midi cited above, Christophe Lepetit, sports economist, explains several details related to this model. He said in particular: “It means offering“ Stade Toulousain ”actions to the general public, at an affordable price. But it is also, mechanically, and if the other shareholders do not strengthen their position, to reduce the influence of private actors or associations. […] Bringing in the supporters is to introduce a new counter-power. ” Biarritz Olympique launches a capital increase and asks its members to stay in Pro D2





If this pattern sounds familiar to some, the word socios must sound barbaric to other ears. So what does this word represent? The term defines an economic model practiced by several football clubs, mainly Iberian and Latin American. It consists of the involvement of a certain number of supporters, that can go up to several hundred thousand, within the governance of a sports entity.