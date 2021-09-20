total closed session for the Lensois stadium as a precaution

The supporters of Lens during the overflows, Saturday, September 18. FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP

The Lille-Lens derby, Saturday, September 18, was marred by overflows between supporters. The disciplinary committee of the Professional Football League (LFP) has sanctioned the Lens club with a total closed door of its stadium as a precaution, pending the instruction on the “Serious incidents” between supporters.

This decision concerns at least two meetings of Racing club de Lens, against Strasbourg on Wednesday and Reims on 1er October, which will therefore take place without spectators, said the LFP. “In view of the serious excesses and incidents that occurred during the RC Lens-LOSC Lille meeting (6e Ligue 1 day), the disciplinary committee of the LFP decides to put the case under investigation ” and is expected to rule on October 6, the body wrote in a statement.

The committee also decided to close the parking lot of Lille supporters when LOSC plays away, starting with the planned trip to Strasbourg on Saturday for the 8e day of L1.





Read also Invincibility, devastating tackle and presidential election: what to (also) remember from the sports weekend

These are the first disciplinary sanctions taken by the organizing body of the French championship after the clashes that occurred on Saturday afternoon during the 6e Ligue 1 day. At half-time of the match, dozens of Lensois supporters invaded the field to do battle with Lille’s parking lot.

The clashes, limited by the intervention of the CRS, left six slightly injured. Two spectators were arrested, including one for having launched a siege on the police. He was to be tried in immediate appearance Monday afternoon.

Similar files

RC Lens filed a complaint “Especially for degradation and use of smoke”, announced the Béthune prosecutor’s office. Due to these incidents, the kickoff of the second part of the match was postponed by thirty minutes. The Sang et Or won 1-0.

The League’s disciplinary committee has already dealt with similar cases this season involving supporters. On August 22, the Mediterranean derby between Nice and Marseille was interrupted at the 75e minute after incidents between players, supporters and members of the management of the two clubs. In particular, blows had been exchanged.

On September 9, the disciplinary committee imposed on OGC Nice a withdrawal of two points (including one suspended) as well as the closed door of its stadium for three matches. The poster will also have to be replayed, on neutral ground, on October 27th.

For Montpellier-Marseille (2-3), at the beginning of August, interrupted for a few minutes due to projectiles launched on the lawn, the committee decided to close, for three matches, the two incriminated stands.