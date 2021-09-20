Toulouse. This new gourmet address puts the sausage in the spotlight

Toulouse news See my news

Monsieur sausage, a new restaurant to discover in Toulouse. (© News Toulouse / Margaux Thokagevistk)

Mr. Sausage opened its doors to Toulouse, rue des Tourneurs, at the very beginning of September 2021. A new restaurant and take-out point of sale that puts the sausage in the spotlight.

An address well in tune with the times, while the brotherhood of the Toulouse sausage recently organized the competition for the best sausage, won by Pierre Pinel, a butcher from the Ville Rose.

Quality products

Behind this new gourmet address, we find Romain Brard, owner of another establishment in the Pink City, the Genty Magre, Since twenty years. He owned La petite Adresse, the restaurant that was located in place of Monsieur Saucisse and wanted to develop a new concept there.





“We offer quality sausages, many of which come from Maison Garcia,” explains Romain Brard. We also offer merguez, without pork, which come from the Halal butcher shop at Crystal. “

Served in white Italian bread

Sausages that are served in white Italian bread with a thin crust. “Organic bread made by a local baker,” says the owner of the establishment.

To accompany sausages, homemade sauces : tzatziki, tomato sauce with piece or sweet onion mustard sauce. The sandwiches are generous, with 200g of sausage each time. Price: 7.80 euros.

Liège waffles for dessert

For dessert, Monsieur Saucisse offers Liège waffles. “The same as those offered at Genty Magre”, specifies the boss. As for drinks, the establishment offers homemade syrups.

Monsieur Saucisse has a few outdoor tables and should be available on delivery platforms by October.

Practical information :

Monsieur Saucisse, 45 rue des Tourneurs.

Open Wednesday to Saturday, 11 am to 3 pm, in the evening soon.

