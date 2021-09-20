Toulouse. We know the date of the next solidarity race organized for Pink October

Toulouse news See my news

The race "I League against cancer", organized as part of Pink October, returns very soon to Toulouse.

It is one of the big events of October to Toulouse. After a 2020 edition organized virtually due to the health context, the race “I am a League against cancer” returns to the Pink City with a strong objective: bring together 4,500 participants and 50,000 euros to fight against cancers that affect women, namely those of the breast and those related to papillomavirus.

“There is an urgent need to support research”

“The health context has caused delays in diagnosis and treatment: it is urgent to support research and support for patients! », Alert Marie-Ange Leophonte, the director of the departmental committee of the National League against cancer.

“In addition to collecting donations, this race allows us to educate this public: palpation of the breasts, organized screening or vaccination against cervical cancer are real solutions that must be made known” Marie-Ange LeophonteDirector of the departmental committee of the National Cancer League

The event hopes to refuel. This 7e edition will take place at the Argoulets leisure center, the Sunday, October 3, 2021. Several sporting events will be offered to the public.

The program of the day

Here is the schedule for the day at the Argoulets leisure center:





8 a.m. – Opening of the village to the public

9:30 a.m. – Start of the 10 km race

11:30 a.m. – Start of the 5 km race

1 p.m. – Motorcycle tour departure

1:30 p.m. – Child race start

2:15 p.m. – Start walking 5 km

“A collective warm-up will take place before each event”, specifies the League against cancer, at the origin of the event. In addition, on the site, a village of partners and a prevention area will be set up.

To participate in this solidarity event, the sanitary pass at the entrance and the wearing of a mask will be required “in the village and at each start and finish of the race”.

Breast and cervical cancer in numbers According to the National Cancer League, one in eight French people will develop breast cancer during their lifetime. Each year, more than 12,000 women die from this disease. Detected at an early stage, breast cancer can be cured in nine out of ten cases. As for cervical cancer, it affects more than 3,000 women per year. “Precancerous lesions are identified in more than 30,000 of them,” says the League. Cured quickly, cervical cancer is preventable.

Practical information

Run and Walk “I League Against Cancer”

Sunday October 3, 2021

Gymnase des Argoulets (behind the Maison du Judo), 50 chemin Cassaing, Toulouse

Registration terms and prices: https://jemeliguecontrelecancer31.net/

Contact: Evenement.cd31@ligue-cancer.net / 05 61 54 17 17

