“Tout Marseille” supports Tapie

Faraj Benlahoucine, Media365: published on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 10:47 p.m.

This Sunday on the sidelines of the Marseille-Rennes meeting in Ligue 1, the Olympians supporters shouted loudly their support for Bernard Tapie.

A victory is always good. That acquired this Sunday by Olympique de Marseille at the expense of Rennes in Ligue 1 (2-0) has probably done more good for Olympian supporters, affected by sad news in recent days. This Sunday morning, the announcement of the death of René Malleville saddened the whole OM family. This legendary supporter has continued to support his heart club throughout his life, with his pronounced Provencal accent and his legendary outspokenness. Struck by cancer, René Malleville had made the announcement on social networks there is almost a month to the day.





Also affected by cancer, Bernard Tapie has been fighting the disease since 2017. The former president of OM is going through particularly complicated times according to the words of his daughter and his son Stéphane. The latter plunged the admirers of the “Boss” into a misunderstanding and probably into even deeper concern this Sunday. What is the source of this growing pain? A sentence posted on his account Instagram: “Take advantage before it’s too late “. This caption accompanies a video montage on which we can see several photos of Bernard Tapie.

A Black Sunday for OM fans

A publication leaving little room for doubt, the ex-businessman is not doing well. To show their support for the one who forever marked their club during the 1980s and 1990s, supporters of the La Vieille Garde group deployed a banner this Sunday at the Orange Vélodrome stadium on which was written: “All Marseille with the Boss “. On their account Twitter, they added an additional mention including the family: “Strengthen the boss and the whole Tapie family”. In addition to Bernard Tapie, a tribute was also paid this Sunday before the kick-off to Patrice De Peretti, another legendary supporter of OM, who died twenty-one years earlier.

By the way, the famous sports commentator Philousport, tragically missing from a heart attack this summer, will also be honored next weekend on the occasion of the OM-Lens meeting, in the presence of his family at the Orange Vélodrome.