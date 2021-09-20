Tribute to Johnny Hallyday: Florent Pagny severely criticizes sculpture

Florent Pagny has a very strong opinion on the sculpture inaugurated last week in front of the AccorHotels Arena, in Paris, in tribute to Johnny Hallyday.

“I have the impression of having a Harley dealership which opened in front of Bercy,” said the singer at the microphone of Bernard Montiel without mince words, on RFM, last weekend.

Like many Internet users, Florent Pagny is not at all convinced by the work of plastic artist Bertrand Lavier. “I think we shouldn’t try to do anything other than traditional,” he lamented of the work in the form of a guitar topped with a Harley Davidson. “For me, Johnny, he was such a silhouette … The guy, he represents such an image, arrived on stage, his legs a little apart, his microphone in his hand and all,” he continued, confident that he would have preferred a representation of the late artist rather than his passions. “If we put Johnny, we put Johnny … So it’s not quite what I hoped, but well after each his tastes and I have nothing to reproach the artist”, he said however concluded.





Laeticia Hallyday had expressed all her enthusiasm at the time of the inauguration: “The road and music are part of Johnny’s life. A life in motion that shook us up while leaving behind its imprint, its way of life and its philosophy, ”explained the widow of Taulier. “When I discovered Bertrand Lavier’s work that we are unveiling today, I saw, frozen, the quintessence of what Johnny aspired to: the road, music and rock’n’roll”, had -she adds.