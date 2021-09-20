Troyes: “What Lyon showed against PSG is impressive,” says Batlles

On Wednesday, OL host Troyes for the 7th day of Ligue 1. ESTAC coach Laurent Batlles was impressed by the Olympique Lyonnais match in Paris on Sunday (2-1).

The performance of Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday on the lawn of the Parc des Princes did not allow the Rhone residents to leave with points from their trip to Paris, but it did not go unnoticed. Next opponent of the men of Peter Bosz, Troyes, currently 13th in Ligue 1, noted the new collective strength of the teammates of Maxence Caqueret.

ESTAC trainer, Laurent Batlles, emphasized the defensive aspect ahead of Wednesday’s meeting. “OL have a great team used to playing every three days, which is not our case. Faced with such a formation, you have to be well in place and try to use the ball correctly when you have it. . We are working a lot on our defensive rigor and we will continue to do so. What Lyon showed against PSG is impressive, observed the technician. It’s a club that will play at the top of the table. “

“The coach will certainly have a workforce management “

Promoted, the Trojans still want to come to Décines with the ambition to glean something. “It will be a complicated game but we will do our best to take points. The coach will certainly have a workforce management so that some players can breathe and perform when he calls on them, said the attacker Yoann Touzghar. We always want to face these great teams. They are very interesting posters to play.“