Tunisia – The big laundry continues at the Ministry of the Interior

The latest movements decided by President Kaïs Saïed, at the level of directors and senior executives of the Ministry of the Interior, and, in particular, that of today, which interested the district heads of security, register, according to sources close to the palace of Carthage and the Ministry of the Interior, as part of the purge initiated by Kaïs Saïed, to eliminate command posts, the elements which Ennahdha infiltrated, the cogs of the ministry.

With these movements Kaïs Saïed is implementing his plan to clean up the Ministry of the Interior of the elements to which he has often alluded, which had been put in certain key positions of the Ministry of the Interior for serve the interests of certain political parties.





He would be replacing them by elements which have allegiance only to Tunisia, and which have, at a certain moment, even been wronged by Ennahdha who had put them aside in order to infiltrate the ministry.

What is happening in Tunisia?

