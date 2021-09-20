UFC-Que Choisir warns of a risk of soaring electricity prices

According to the consumer association, electricity prices could increase by 10% by the start of 2022.

The escalation in energy prices is not over. According to the consumer association UFC-Que Choisir, electricity prices could experience a further increase of more than 10% by the beginning of next year, reveals The Parisian . In question: a decision, on the part of the public authorities, to increase prices.

It is in fact the public authorities which set, on the advice of the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), the regulated tariff in force (TRV). A tariff which will have to take into account the soaring energy prices at European level. This increase in regulated tariffs is mainly due to the tension in the world markets due to the restarting of the economy. In Spain, the government has already announced the lifting of certain energy taxes in order to relieve consumers’ bills.





“Cautery on a wooden leg”

In France too, soaring prices are worrying the government. Noting that the rise in energy prices was set to continue, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced last week the establishment of an energy check of 100 euros for the 5.8 million households most modest. Because proportionally, energy bills weigh more heavily in the budget of these households, insists Matignon. However, this measure would be quite insufficient according to Alain Bazot, president of the association UFC-Que Choisir. Asked by The Parisian, he deplores “a cautery on a wooden leg“, And underlines that”80% of households are deprived of it (…) this does not even cover the amount of the increase in electricity next January.The TRVs will be, more precisely, updated as of February 1st.

Since the start of the year, the French have already had to cash several price increases: last February, prices had already climbed 1.6% and 0.5% in August. An increase that is still far from over.