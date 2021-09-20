Unstoppable, Ronaldo wears Man United / Premier League (J5)

Beaten in Bern on Wednesday, Manchester United revolted by snatching a valuable success against West Ham (2-1). Cristiano Ronaldo struck again.

Cristiano Ronaldo came to Manchester United to score, it’s understood. On this first point, the Portuguese artilleryman can be satisfied. CR7 has been stacking goals like pearls since his smashing comeback in the north of England. It was he, again, who allowed his team to take a point against West Ham this Sunday, during a pleasant and lively balance of power. Exploiting a perfect cross from his compatriot Bruno Fernandes, the former Madrid player triggered an unstoppable recovery for the equalizer goal at the end of the first period (1-1, 34th) – his 4th goal in 3 game since his new start at MU.





Lingard delivers Manchester United on the wire

But Cristiano Ronaldo also and above all came to Manchester United to win – something he no longer did under Juventus’ bianconegra tunic. And on this second point, the margin is still narrow. The Solskjaer gang missed their Champions League debut by losing in Bern against Young Boys (2-1). A scenario that United could have lived once again on the lawn of West Ham.

Because it was the Hammers who had unblocked the situation half an hour into the game on a clear strike from Benrahma at 20 meters (30th). And in the second half, the game could have flipped on both sides, as the lines stretched as fatigue gained ground. It came close, but the Mancuniens had the last word thanks to an individual feat from Lingard (2-1, 89th). Building on this success, Manchester United returns to the top of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League. The contract is fulfilled. Without mention.

To read also – Lizarazu, the scathing call to order