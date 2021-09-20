Unvaccinated and without health pass, Bolsonaro on a “pizza-coca” diet in the street in New York

Jair Bolsonaro private restaurant. Arriving in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, the Brazilian president was photographed having dinner standing in a street, pizza in hand, on Sunday. A fantasy attributed by the Brazilian media to his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Still not immune, the head of state did not have the health pass required to enter restaurants and other public places in New York, the media said.

“Luxury dining in New York”, quipped on Twitter the Minister of the Secretariat of the Presidency, Luiz Eduardo Ramos, in a tweet published on Sunday evening and illustrated with a photo of the Head of State enjoying a slice of pizza with several members of his delegation. “Tonight, it’s Pizza-coca”, added on Instagram the Minister of Tourism, Gilson Machado, also playing the relaxed.

“Bolsonaro likes to play humility […], but it’s not a matter of taste, it’s New York law that prohibits him from going to local restaurants. “, explained the famous columnist Reinaldo Azevedo on the Uol news site. As tradition dictates, the Brazilian president is due to deliver the first speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, but his participation was for a moment in doubt.

New York City Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi had pointed out that the General Assembly Amphitheater was “a convention center” subject to the same rules as most closed spaces, so the sanitary pass. But after several days of hesitation, the president of the General Assembly Abdulla Shahid wrote on Thursday to the delegates of the member states to specify to them that it was enough to declare on the honor not to be carrying the virus (thanks to a vaccination, a negative test or no symptoms).

Heavily criticized for his management of the health crisis, Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly said that he would be “the last Brazilian” to be administered a vaccine, 222 million doses of which have already been injected to date in his country. Arrived in New York on Sunday evening, he had, according to Brazilian media, to use the back door to enter his hotel in order to avoid demonstrators waiting for him in front of the main entrance shouting “Get out Bolsonaro!”