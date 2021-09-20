US FDA does not follow Pfizer

The American agency only recommends the vaccine booster for people over 65 years of age or at risk.

Experts from the medical world spoke out in favor of the administration of a 3e dose of the Pfizer vaccine to all Americans over 65 or at risk but against its injection to the entire population, a setback for President Biden who wanted to launch a recall campaign.

After a day of debate, this advisory committee of the American Medicines Agency (FDA) made up of American researchers, epidemiologists and specialists in infectious diseases rendered two decisions.

These experts were unanimous on the need for a third dose of the vaccine for people aged 65 and over, as well as for people at high risk of developing a severe form of the disease, six months after the second. dose. They believe that caregivers should be included among these “high risk” people.

But this panel also expressed its concerns about the possible side effects that an additional dose of the vaccine would generate if it were administered to the entire population, especially among the youngest. It is thus de facto opposed to the Biden administration’s major recall campaign aimed at adults.

Scientists notably mentioned concerns about the risks of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, in young adolescent males and adult males.

Experts caught off guard

The recommendations of this committee are not binding, but it is very rare that they are not respected by the authorities.

“I think this should demonstrate to the general public that the members of this committee are independent from the FDA, and that we do have a say when we are asked to sit,” said one of its members, Archana Chatterjee.

President Joe Biden’s administration announced in August the launch of an anti-Covid vaccine booster campaign for all American adults who received their second dose eight months previously from September 20.





This decision had taken many experts by surprise.

Mistrust had spread to the ranks of the FDA, which issued a document tinged with caution before Friday’s meeting.

“In general, the data indicates that the anti-Covid vaccines authorized in the United States still confer protection against severe forms of Covid-19 and death,” the agency said in a report.

The Israeli example was not followed

Two senior officials of the US Drug Agency have also affixed their names to a letter published this week in the journal “The Lancet” against a third dose “at this stage of the pandemic”.

Following the announcement of the decisions, Pfizer said “continue to believe in the benefits of a booster dose for a greater portion of the population”, while claiming to “work with the FDA (…) to answer questions of the committee ”, in the voice of its head of vaccines Kathrin Jansen.

To convince the entire population of the need for this additional dose, the company cited studies earlier today that demonstrated a drop in protection against infections a few months after the administration of the first two doses.

However, a growing number of American studies show that two doses are sufficient to confer high protection against the serious consequences of the disease – although at slightly lower levels for the elderly.

Pfizer also referred to data showing that the boosters increased the level of antibodies against the Delta variant.

“The administration of a booster dose enabled Israel to limit severe cases during its 4e vague, ”Sharon Alroy Preis, an Israeli health official, said during the presentation.

The American Medicines Agency retorts for its part that all the studies are not necessarily reliable and judges that those emanating from research in the United States are “likely to represent most faithfully the effectiveness of vaccines in the American population”.