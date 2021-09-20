USA-Values ​​to watch on Wall Street (updated)

(Updated with pre-market prices of Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Netflix and securities related to cryptocurrencies)

PARIS, Sept. 20 (Reuters) – Main stocks to watch Monday on Wall Street, where futures on major indices suggest a lower opening of 1.83% for the Dow Jones .DJI, 1.70% for the Standard & Poor’s 500 .SPX and 1.67% for the Nasdaq .IXIC:

* BOEING BA.N and CATERPILLAR CAT.N fell 1.7% and 1.9% respectively on Wall Street pre-market, sectors sensitive to the economic situation being penalized by the renewed aversion to risk.

* APPLE AAPL.O, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O and FACEBOOK FB.O are expected to fall at the opening of Wall Street by 1.7%, 1.7% and 1.6% respectively in a context of general decline equity markets.

* MORGAN STANLEY MS.N, JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N and BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N drop between 1.8% and 2.7% pre-market in the wake of falling bond yields on the approach of the Federal Reserve meeting Tuesday and Wednesday.

* NETFLIX NFLX.O and APPLE AAPL.O – The drama series “The Crown”, produced by Netflix, received several awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles at the Emmy Awards, while the platform Apple’s streaming media took home several awards with the comedy series “Ted Lasso”.

* FORD FN, GENERAL MOTORS GM.N and TESLA TSLA.O – The road safety authority in the United States, NHTSA, has opened an investigation into 30 million vehicles produced by nearly 20 car manufacturers in due to suspected defects in airbags made by Japanese OEM Takata, a government document viewed by Reuters on Sunday shows. Tesla fell 2% on the pre-stock market.





* CONTINENTAL RESOURCES CLR.N, CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N, DIAMONDBACK ENERGY FANG.O, DEVON ENERGY DVN.N, MARATHON OIL

MRO.N, OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N, CALLON PETROLEUM CPE.N, HALLIBURTON HAL.N and SCHLUMBERGER SLB.N – Oil and gas groups decline 1.4% to 5.5% due to lower prices against the backdrop of resumption of production in the United States after hurricanes Ida and Nicholas hit the Gulf of Mexico.

* WEIBO CORP WB.O, BILIBILI BILI.O, VIPSHOP HOLDINGS

VIPS.N and PINDUODUO PDD.O fell from 3.4% to 5.4% in transactions before the opening of Wall Street in a context of tightening controls exerted by Beijing on Chinese groups listed on Wall Street.

* Cryptocurrency-related stocks like SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP SI.N, RIOT BLOCKCHAIN ​​RIOT.O and MARATHON PATENT GROUP MARA.O are expected to open down 5.9%, 6.9% and 9% respectively in reaction to the drop in 9.5% of bitcoin

BTC = BTSP, which fell to $ 42,745.25, a month and a half low.

* ALPHABET GOOGL.O – The ICC, the Indian competition authority, believes, as part of an investigation opened in 2019, that Google, the main subsidiary of the American group, has abused its dominant position in the market for mobile operating systems, according to a report seen by Reuters.

* VISTEON VC.O – Jefferies raised its recommendation on the stock to “buy” against “hold” but reduced its price target to 116 dollars from 122 dollars previously.

(Written by Claude Chendjou, edited by Jean-Michel Bélot)