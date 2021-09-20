Values ​​to follow Tuesday, September 21, 2021 on the Paris Stock Exchange

(AOF) – Française de l’Énergie

La Française de l’Énergie announced a 29% increase in certified 2P gas reserves on its Anderlues concession, which now amount to 358 million cubic meters. The energy producer stresses that this increase in 2P reserves of 29% occurs despite a volume produced of 10 million cubic meters since May 2019. This certification supports the second phase of development of the Anderlues site with the next commissioning. 3 additional cogenerations on the existing site, in order to bring the total installed capacity to 7.5 MW.

Getlink

Eurotunnel and CargoBeamer have signed a partnership to launch a new 100% rail transport service for unaccompanied freight across the Strait, from Calais to Ashford. The extension of the rail motorway from Perpignan to Ashford is a logical next step in the development of a future international intermodal network between the Channel and the Mediterranean.

Lumibird

The laser technology specialist will publish (after market) its half-year results.

Orpea

The dependency care specialist will publish its half-yearly results (after market close).

Streamwide





In the first half of the year, Streamwide saw its net income increase by 6% to 1.85 million euros and its current operating income by 25% to 2.25 million euros. “In a context of sustained investments, the operational profitability of the first half of 2021 is at a high level, identical to that of 2020”, the company rejoices. At the same time, revenues increased 20% to 7.86 million euros.

Vivendi

Universal Music Group, the Vivendi subsidiary specializing in music production, is due to go public tomorrow. Euronext announced that its IPO price was set at 18.50 euros per share. Vivendi, which must redistribute 60% of the capital of its nugget to its shareholders, had last week started the final steps for this IPO. The group aimed in particular on a capitalization of 33 billion euros on the first day of listing.

The Canal + Group, through its subsidiary Canal + International, has announced that it will acquire a majority stake of 70% in SPI International while keeping the management team and the operational structure in place. SPI International is an international media group operating 42 television channels (including the FilmBox channel portfolio) and various digital platforms in more than 60 countries. It is a major player in the distribution and dissemination of content around the world, with a catalog of over 10,000 international films and series to its credit.