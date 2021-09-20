Vanessa Paradis and Samuel Benchetrit, divine idyll

Five years of love, three years of marriage, and still as much passion. Vanessa Paradis and Samuel Benchetrit have found each other very well. Whether in life or on stage, they never leave each other. Zoom on a love story that restores confidence in love.

For many years, Vanessa Paradis was associated with Johnny Depp, the man with whom she had a 14-year long love affair, and with whom she had two children. Their breakup had caused a stir as their romance made the general public dream … After their separation, the singer and actress had found love in the arms of Benjamin Biolay, but it was finally the French writer and director Samuel Benchetrit who delighted her heart and put the ring on her finger.

Stories interposed

For several years, Samuel Benchetrit was the companion of actress Anna Mouglalis, with whom he had a child. A few years after their separation, the latter fell under the spell of Benjamin Biolay, and rumors claim that it is because of her that the singer has put an end to his love affair with Vanessa Paradis. Obviously, the two future lovers already had a little piece of common history, and their rapprochement did not surprise many people.

Video. The Minute of Vanessa Paradis

Their love story begins in November 2016, on the set of the film Dog. He director, she actress, they fall in love with each other and less than two years later, they get married in the most total discretion, as France faces Argentina at the World Cup of football. On June 30, 2018, when their union had been announced on the Île de Ré for July 19, 2018, they finally said yes to Saint-Siméon, a very small village in Seine-et-Marne in which the father of the bride had long worked as a restaurateur. They had known how to cover their tracks!

Read more

She loves the way he pushes her to the limit

Since Dog, the two lovers no longer leave each other in their private life, but also in their professional life. Author and director, Samuel Benchetrit writes texts for his beauty. He was notably his lyricist for his last album The sources, released in 2018. “I asked Samuel to write a text. He wrote fifteen … I had the equipment to enter the studio. It’s hard work, like me,” confided- her to Madame Figaro. On this same album, she dedicated a piece to him with an ambiguous title, Darling, in which she sings: “When you speak to me of love, of life, of our always, nothing matters more than the echo of your romance.” In the columns of Le Figaro, Samuel Benchetrit was ecstatic about this collaboration of a new kind: “It was wonderful, I have never enjoyed working on someone else’s project so much.”





They write for each other, then, but he also directs her in his feature films or his plays, where he likes to give her roles. “The advantage of working with someone who knows you well is that you can go faster, no need to make long sentences to understand each other”, she confided to ELLE magazine, while evoking her concerns. : “And then with such a cast, to be the one who messes up, you can imagine the pressure! When, in addition, you are the director’s wife …” What Vanessa Paradis likes is that her companion pushes her to always do better. “In general, I’m always afraid that the directors don’t push me enough. I’m wary of their satisfaction … If I make films, it’s so that they take me further. I love them. surprises and at the same time, I like being led. After all, they are the bosses! “

Video. The beautiful story of Vanessa Paradis and Samuel Benchetrit

Today she is his muse

As she climbs onto the stage again in Mom, a play written by her husband, Vanessa Paradis confided in her doubts and this fear of disappointing which do not leave her in the show France Inter Boomerang. “It can put more pressure,” she admits, worried about disappointing Samuel Benchetrit. However, her relationship helps her want to give the best of herself: “When you love people, and people love you, you give your best even more. We surpass ourselves, we are more generous, we are more confident too. We are freer and we are less afraid of being ridiculous. “

On RTL, the actress also claimed to be “proud to be her husband’s muse”: “I find that wonderful. I have always dreamed of that: to love someone with whom I can create, and that I can inspire. (…) The word muse is perhaps a little grandiloquent and then very overused, but me, I absolutely do not find it anti-feminist. I find it wonderful to inspire. ” For his part, Samuel Benchetrit could not help but make a fiery statement to the woman who has shared his life for almost five years. In an interview with Liberation, he said: “She is the most beautiful person I have met. She is humble, benevolent, very well brought up.” Love in its purest form.

READ ALSO

>> “It’s not me who sets the prices”: annoyed, Vanessa Paradis responds to criticism on the prices for her play

>> “A fantasy”: how Vanessa Paradis did everything to seduce Johnny Depp

>> Vanessa Paradis happy to be the muse of her husband Samuel Benchetrit, she confides in their relationship