Vianney (very) soon to be a dad: remarkable outing with Catherine and her round belly

Many were the stars in the VIP stands of the Parc des Princes on Sunday evening! Highly anticipated by supporters, the match between PSG and Lyon took place on September 19, 2021 in the presence of several celebrities, including Vianney and his companion. Catherine robert. The couple did not go unnoticed since the pretty musician showed her round belly!

The 35-year-old cellist appeared in form (s), her baby bump dressed in a green polka dot dress and leather jacket. As a reminder, this happy event was unveiled last June, when Catherine Robert and Vianney appeared in the stands of Roland-Garros. To see this pretty belly on Sunday evening, we can deduce that the baby could well point the tip of his nose soon …





This new role of dad, Vianney will take on while keeping a busy schedule, since he will continue his tour Let’s not wait in 2022, by going out to meet its audience throughout France. Companion and children may well end up joining him. “There are people who find it difficult to work with their spouse on a daily basis. Us, it’s so natural … Music is what makes us breathe every day, we simply share, we don’t ask ourselves any more questions“, he explained to nice morning in July.

A host of VIP supporters

While waiting for the birth, the couple – who have never really confirmed having married last summer – showed their tender complicity in the midst of the supporters. Catherine Robert’s 10-year-old daughter from a previous relationship appears to have stayed at home.

Sunday evening, Vianney and his half witnessed the victory (on the wire) of Paris Saint-Germain against Lyon, two goals to one, not far from Gad Elmaleh and his son Noé, Maitre Gims, Yannick Noah and his son Joalukas, Maeva Coucke, Nicolas Sarkozy and Jean Castex, Kev Adams, Gaël Monfils and his wife Elina, Ary Abittan, Tony Parker, Clovis Cornillac …