Vivendi, Alstom, Atos, Neoen, OVH, Lufthansa, China Evergrande, SSE, ENI …

Editor-in-Chief 1405 Follow on Because financial information is consumed like pastries, hot and breakfast time, Anthony Bondain gets up at dawn to serve you the Morning Meeting every morning.

Financial journalist and scholarship holder for more than two decades, inimitable columnist and phlegmatic leader, he is editor-in-chief of ZoneBourse.

Every morning, the Zonebourse team collects and synthesizes key information about listed companies around the world, in order to have the main news at the start of the stock market day. The content includes a part on France and the other on the main international markets, in particular American companies and those of large European markets (United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Spain) and Asia-Pacific. In France Important (and less important) announcements

Vivendi has its musical subsidiary Universal Music Group, valued at € 33 billion, listed in Amsterdam on Tuesday.

AirAsia has reached an agreement with Airbus to restructure a large order of A320neo Family aircraft.

Alstom will supply 25 X’Trapolis commuter trains to Melbourne.

Sanofi publishes positive data during ESMO on Libtayo in combination with chemotherapy significantly improves overall survival in patients with advanced NSCLC.

Rumors are swelling around Atos: Thales and Sopra Steria are on the lookout for the case, according to BFM.

Icade is investing in an office building in Marseille.

Europcar is targeting € 110 million in EBITDA this year.

Ipsen publishes positive data for Cabometyx presented at ESMO.

OSE Immuno reports positive data for Tedopi to ESMO.

Nexans sells cables for two nuclear power plant projects in China.

Neoen receives the green light for the financing of its giant wind power project in Australia.

Mauna Kea raises € 12.5 million via ABSA.

The OVH IPO project resurfaces with a fundraising objective of € 400 million.

Hoffmann Green Cement, Ecoslops, ST Dupont, Theradiag and Baccarat have published their accounts. In the world Important announcements (and others) Deutsche Lufthansa launches a capital increase of € 2.1 billion. Conversely, International Consolidated Airlines does not intend to solicit its shareholders.

China Evergrande’s descent into hell continues on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Royal Dutch Shell plans to start large-scale production of sustainable aviation fuel by 2025.

The United States opens a new legal front against Takata after new discoveries of defective airbags.

ENI mandates JP Morgan to sell a minority stake in its power generation subsidiary Enipower.

Brookfield Asset Management is proposing an offer of $ 6.96 billion (AUD 2.50 per share) for AusNet.

Transurban will pay AUD 11.1 billion (around $ 8.06 billion) to upgrade from 51 to 100% of WestConnex, the longest network of automobile tunnels in the country.

Prudential will raise $ 2.9 billion in Hong Kong.

SSE denies rumors of a split.

The investment companies Tiedemann and Alvarium will merge and go public via the SPAC Cartesian Growth Corp, on the basis of a valuation of $ 1.4 billion.

Vattenfall is raising its environmental targets and aiming for a zero emissions target by 2040.

Sensirion invests in diagnostics by acquiring Aisight.

Honda Motor is targeting annual sales of 70,000 Prologue electric vehicles in the United States starting in 2024.

ABB and Microsoft extend their partnership.

Main results publications. Lennar, Sydney Airport … Readings Zonebourse.com 2021