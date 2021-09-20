More

    Volcanic eruption: concern in the Canaries

    Posted

    Update

    Video length: 1 min.

    Volcanic eruption: concern in the Canaries
    France 2

    Article written by

    C. Cuello, C. Verove, I. Cavaletto – France 2

    France Televisions

    Big fear in the Canary Islands, where a volcano erupted. A first for 50 years for this volcano.


    On the island of Palma in the Canary Islands archipelago, a volcano erupted, revealing miles and lava flows. Stunned, the inhabitants of the surroundings watch the spectacle with fear: “Oh my god, it’s coming down this way”, exclaims one of them. Just before the eruption, a reporter records a commentary near the crater when she is suddenly surprised by an earthquake.

    No casualties

    This strong lava flow, these pumice stone throws and the fumes devouring the forest have caused more fear than harm, because no victim is for the moment to be deplored. Residents who reside near the volcano have been evacuated. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is expected on site in the evening.


    Amanda

