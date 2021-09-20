“We did not feel insecure,” said a French tourist who “felt a shock”

“We took accommodation for four nights and so far we are not at all worried. We did not feel insecure“, reacted Monday, September 20 on franceinfo, Sézaig, a tourist who is currently in the Canaries, where the eruption of the volcano Cumbre Vieja took place. The latter has already destroyed a hundred houses and caused the evacuation of 5,000 people on La Palma, the island located northwest of the archipelago.

“As the crow flies, I think we were seven kilometers away, says the Frenchwoman. We could see the billows of smoke, the jets of lava. It was impressive. We stayed there for at least an hour and a half, even two hours. It was more and more intense with black, white volutes “, Sézaig continued.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano had been under close surveillance for a week, due to a huge surge in seismic activity. The last eruption on the island of La Palma took place 50 years ago, in 1971.

“We had heard that the volcano was waking up” and “earthquake risks were mentioned”, explained Sézaig “but they did not wait for the eruption for several weeks, even a few months”. The vacationer “was at the beach when the volcano started to spit, and without realizing that it was an eruption”, she has “felt a jerk”. She still kept her calm and enjoyed the show: “It was beautiful, especially since there was a sunset. It was truly a magical moment.”

Despite everything, the president of the Canary Islands region Angel Victor Torres recalled that the Cumbre Vieja volcano would contain between 17 and 20 million cubic meters of lava. For this reason, the rash “will continue”, he warned in a video posted on Twitter.





️ @avtorresp resalta that the erupción contendría between 17 and 20 million metros cúbicos de lava. “Según el comite técnico, todo parece indicar que no va a haber nuevos puntos de erupción, puede haber otras fisuras, pero está Garantizada la seguridad”# ErupciónLaPalma pic.twitter.com/wrzylwFG4Z – Presidencia GobCan (@PresiCan) September 19, 2021

According to Sézaig, “All the roads were blocked. There is a big effervescence. You can still hear the roaring volcano, you see huge billows of smoke which become a little more expansive, a little darker, but the jets of lava are not sees more. For the moment it seems to go down towards the sea. You just have to avoid the area at risk. But life goes on “.