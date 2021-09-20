Wedding of James Middleton, the photo album unveiled: Alizée wore her mother-in-law’s wedding dress

A week after the nuptials celebrated in the south of France, James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet unveiled their wedding album in the pages of the magazine Hello from September 27, 2021. On the cover, the couple appear all smiles aboard their immaculate Citroën 2 CV, he who has chosen to unite in the Var village of Bormes-les-Mimosas. The opportunity also to learn that the bride wore a bohemian style dress … borrowed from her stepmother Carole Middleton !





“My borrowed something was actually my dress, the one my stepmom Carole last wore 41 years ago on her wedding day in June 1980“Said the 32-year-old Frenchwoman. This London-based financial analyst, in a relationship with James Middleton for three years, said she had tried on the dress for the first time when she was confined with her in-laws, in their comfortable home in Bucklebury (Berkshire).

“While talking about dresses with Carole and sharing ideas during confinement for inspiration, I tried on her wedding dress and fell in love with it, confided the pretty blonde. It suited me perfectly and was exactly what I wanted. It always troubled me that wedding dresses were only worn once, so it was amazing to give a second life to such a beautiful dress.. “