We’ve seen the Tesla Model Y, it’s definitely not a “taller” Model 3

Tesla’s latest electric car, the Model Y, is very different from the Model 3. While we waited for our full test drive, we had the opportunity to come aboard to explain how it cultivates its differences.

While waiting for our test, we took a closer look at the Model Y which has been available in dealerships for a few weeks in France.

They look alike, but they are very different

Since the fronts of the two models are very similar, we tend to describe the Tesla Model Y as a “taller” Model 3. After having been able to compare the two cars side by side, and while waiting for our test and our video comparison, we were able to notice real differences. The two cars fall into two distinct categories, and this separation is not anecdotal.

The Model Y is indeed based on the Model 3, it even shares 75% of its parts, according to Tesla. To the untrained eye, they can be difficult to distinguish. Both have the single screen that consolidates access to almost all of the car’s functions into a single 15-inch touchscreen. We also found the interface smoother on the Model Y. However, it is the same interface on a similar screen. Maybe Tesla is using a newer chip.

You have to get into the car and settle in to realize that this resemblance is misleading. Indeed, the posture is very different in the Model 3. On the Model Y, the steering wheel is quite close to the bust, while the back is positioned perpendicular to the ground, with thighs resting comfortably on the seat. We end up with a more upright position, we dominate the road much more.

This is explained by the 18 centimeters in height that separate the two models. The ground clearance is higher than that of the sedan, 16.7 centimeters, against 14 cm for the Model 3. On the one hand, the Tesla Model 3 is a sedan with a very low position and the legs slightly bent. On the other hand, the Model Y is an SUV, you can clearly see it once inside.

During our test, we will have the opportunity to explain it, but if the Tesla Model Y is presented as the most efficient electric SUV on the market, it remains less efficient than a Model 3 because of its aerodynamic efficiency. Not to mention the impact of weight, the two cars do not play in the same category.

The big differences in dimensions between the two models are also visible at the rear. First, third place in the back seems much more usable than it is on the Model 3, knowing that the floor is perfectly flat. There is 7.1 centimeters more width on the Model Y. We therefore have more room in width, in height … but also for the legs with more clearance.

In addition, the absence of a bar at the panoramic roof makes the interior of the vehicle clearer, it gives the impression of being in a larger space and it offers better headroom. We also noticed that the seatbacks recline backwards, while the headrests are all adjustable and the center backrest folds down to form an armrest / cup holder.





A huge volume of chests

The big difference, especially if you have a family, comes from the safes. The rear trunk is huge and offers a volume of 854 liters. That’s 100 liters more than the very large Peugeot 5008. And again, 117 liters are added at the front, under the hood. If you lower the rear seats, there are even buttons in the trunk to do it (in three parts to choose from), the freed space reaches 2,041 liters.

Again, being that this is a car I have had, the Peugeot 5008 offers 1,940 liters. On the other hand, there is no luggage cover, which is a security problem in my opinion. On the Model 3, the lack of a tailgate makes it possible to completely hide what is in the trunk.

The front trunk is twice as deep as that of the Model 3. This results in the presence of an emergency lever, mandatory in the United States in the event that one is locked in it. As a reminder, this trunk can be opened exclusively from the touch screen or on your smartphone: it’s very practical, you can lock it with a PIN code, you can place a folded stroller … or simply put the shopping bags in it. .

We’ve kept countless details for you which you’ll find out in our full essay which will be out by October. We will travel the roads with it and compare it with a Model 3 to help you in your buying decision.

As a reminder, the Model Y is sold from 57,990 euros (with 2,000 euros of ecological bonus) and 37,990 euros for the Model 3 (including 6,000 euros of ecological bonus). The performance of the two base models is very different, with all-wheel drive on the Model Y and rear-wheel drive on the Model 3.