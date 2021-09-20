What is Sophie Marceau’s comeback to the cinema worth?

Guests this evening by Laurent Delahousse for 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sophie Marceau and André Dussollier come to defend Everything went well, the latest film by François Ozon.
A faithful adaptation of the autobiographical novel by the late Emmanuèle Bernheim, François Ozon’s new feature film deals with an eminently difficult subject: the end of life. Everything went well recounts how the novelist helped her father, art collector André Bernheim, die after a stroke that left him severely depressed and dependent at the age of 85. Around this complex father-daughter relationship, we find a galaxy of characters that initiates may recognize, such as Serge Toubiana, the former director of the French Cinémathèque and companion of Emmanuel Bernheim, or the sculptor Claude de Soria, mother. of the novelist.
A hymn to life
It does not matter whether we know this environment or not, we will be touched by this universal story of progress towards mourning, presented without angelism. Because, despite this heavy and sad theme, François Ozon offers a real ode to life, an emotional journey of confusing lucidity and simplicity. Like other films in the director’s intimate vein, such as Under the sand Where 5×2, his characters are complex, not always pleasant. Everyone struggles with their contradictions and small daily renouncements. To better convey all these feelings to the viewer, the filmmaker of 8 women can count, in the role of Emmanuel Bernheim, on a very invested Sophie Marceau. Moreover, Ozon sometimes films her as in a documentary, capturing attitudes and a sensitivity that she had not expressed on the screen for a long time.
André Dussollier, imperial
Faced with a convincing Sophie Marceau-Géraldine Pailhas duo of sisters who are both accomplices and different, André Dussollier delivers a masterful performance in the role of this father as charming as he is detestable. All the mischievousness and nuances of the actor’s game bring a welcome depth to this character. Thanks to him, Everything went well is sometimes funny, sometimes cruel, but always fair and human. If the film seems at times weighed down by a few obligatory passages (the many scenes in the hospital), the strength of its interpretation (let us also quote the impressive Charlotte Rampling and Hanna Schygulla in the casting) and of its subject prevails towards moving peaks.