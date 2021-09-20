What is this Lille disease that everyone is talking about on the networks?

Lille News See my news

The rumor of Lille disease has gripped social networks. (© Illustration / Pixabay)

In the North, the testimonials multiply on social networks around a mysterious Lille disease which would particularly affect young people. What is it really ?

What are the symptoms ?

Side symptoms, it is often the same that come back: sore throat and head, sometimes the voice that goes out. What do you think of a variant of Covid-19?

From that side, contacted by Lille News, the Regional Health Agency (ARS) of Hauts-de-France is reassuring: “We were alerted by an attending physician who observed a resurgence of these symptoms in students from the Lille metropolitan area. After investigation, the suspicion of Covid-19 was ruled out ”, we are assured.

I think I caught Lille disease💀 – baptist🦕 (@Baptistelct) September 20, 2021



Masséna Friday… Monday with a cold… Tuesday sore throat… Wednesday loss of voice… Sunday impossible to speak and cough… Monday negative covid test…. #sickness – 🇬🇵 (@ babysha98593080) September 20, 2021

What if this famous Lille disease was in reality only what is more commonly called death? When contacted, a Hellemmes doctor assures us that these symptoms are commonplace at this time of year.

“These are colds, sometimes bronchitis. It is true that many young people have come to consult since the start of the school year. Each time, the Covid-19 tests turned out to be negative ”.

Wearing a mask and respecting barrier gestures can help prevent the spread of these seasonal viruses. But not rumors on social media. Case to follow.

