What risks the LOSC following the excesses of some of its supporters against Lens?

It will not have escaped anyone’s notice: this weekend, the Lille and Lensois supporters tried to do battle at half-time in the derby between their two teams, LOSC and RC Lens. The LFP should take sanctions against these supporters.

In a nightmarish afternoon, punctuated by a one to zero defeat against rival Lensois, LOSC would have gone well with what could be a new controversy for the Professional Football League. The supporters of the two clubs wanted to do battle at half-time of the match. The prefecture of Pas-de-Calais declared yesterday via its sub-prefect that the Lille fans had launched hostilities by throwing seats on the Lensoise platform, provoking the anger of the Marek platform, which came in large numbers to “defend” the Sangs supporters and Gold nearby.

Arnaud Pouille, Director General of RC Lens, spoke about these events for the daily L’Équipe: “There were a few actions that ignited the powder and a reaction that is damaging. But in these cases, speaking out is complicated because whatever you say, you make it feel like you want to influence. We condemn any act of violence. There are proceedings that are ongoing. At the level of the LFP, at the level of justice, there will be complaints filed by the club, and by the opposing club also from what I understood ”.





But what does LOSC risk? If we went to case law, Lille supporters may not be able to travel to Lens again in the coming months. This is what the Ministry of the Interior decided this summer, during the OM – ASSE match. The Stéphanois supporters were then banned from traveling to the Vélodrome, following tumultuous relations with opposing supporters and clashes that occurred in particular in 2018. On the side of the League, the situation is somewhat unprecedented but according to Me Thierry Granturco, lawyer at law of sport, which confided in the media 20 minutes, the LOSC risks a less serious sanction than the RC Lens: “Whether it is the Civil Code, the Penal Code or the general regulations of the LFP, there is nothing to do: the organizer of the meeting is responsible. Lens will take 100% of the responsibility (…) The LOSC does not risk much in the regulatory texts of football. On the other hand, when professional clubs travel, they must provide a certain number of stewards to supervise their own spectators. Perhaps there was a fault of the Lille stewards but the organizer of the match remains the main responsible “

After the emergency meeting, scheduled for Monday, the disciplinary committee will give its response at the end of the afternoon or in the evening. LOSC supporters may fear a travel ban for the next away match in Strasbourg.