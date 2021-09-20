what they totally missed at their last concert!

Several times postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Vitaa and Slimane concerts are currently taking place all over France, Belgium and Switzerland. The opportunity for their fans to be able to see the two singers live performing the titles of their joint album “VersuS”, like It comes and goes.

Saturday September 18, the two artists were on the side of Limoges. A joy for the thousands of spectators who have been waiting for this moment for many months. The show was initially scheduled for November 26, 2020 at the city’s Zénith.

But after giving a performance that many will be able to remember, the artists did not last long after having sounded the last note of their last song performed. It is therefore on the Snapchat of the winner of the fifth season of The Voice that the two stars explained themselves after having quickly left.





Indeed, Vitaa and Slimane left hastily to be sure to have their plane! “We wanted to apologize for leaving the room quickly because we had a very good excuse. Our plane could not take off after 11 pm. We’re going, we love you, you put on a crazy atmosphere!”, they said.

The pair, which will unveil on September 20, is expected for example on October 22 near the Accor Arena in Bercy!

