What to remember from day 3

The leader: Toulouse goes to thirteen

How do you recognize a great team? To the success that she pockets (15-17) even when she does not play well. Stade Toulousain has a margin. With two attempts scored with a scalpel by Ntamack (1st) from the start, then Tauzin (49th) on a reversal of attack on the closed side to be shown in rugby schools, the French champions were able and able to resist the return of the Hérault, even reduced to thirteen (yellow card at the 75th of the right pillar Tafili and rule of deficiency). A success, in the form of an exploit, also built in defense.