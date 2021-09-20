What to remember from day 3

The leader: Toulouse goes to thirteen
How do you recognize a great team? To the success that she pockets (15-17) even when she does not play well. Stade Toulousain has a margin. With two attempts scored with a scalpel by Ntamack (1st) from the start, then Tauzin (49th) on a reversal of attack on the closed side to be shown in rugby schools, the French champions were able and able to resist the return of the Hérault, even reduced to thirteen (yellow card at the 75th of the right pillar Tafili and rule of deficiency). A success, in the form of an exploit, also built in defense.
Frustration: Bordeaux wanted better than a draw
If, for the coach Christophe Urios, this draw (23-23) still constitutes a small nest egg of two points reported from Castres, he may regret having let slip a success that stretched out his arms in the second half (the UBB was leading 13-23 on the hour mark). He will evoke “A trap” but it is above all the two penalty goals in good position missed (65th, 74th) by the opener replacing Matthieu Jalibert which weigh heavily in the final scoring.
1
Only Stade Toulousain has three victories in as many games.
The player: Ryno Pieterse, head first
The image, frightening, has been around social networks: we see the South African second line of Castres, Ryno Pieterse, disintegrate by a violent tackle the scrum half of the UBB, Maxime Lucu. Stunned, Lucu had to be replaced (64th) while Pieterse received a red card. But at fourteen, the Tarn, over-motivated by this sanction, held the shock during the last quarter of an hour, and managed to go up from 20-23 to 23-23.
The action: it was really all bonus!
The regulation time is exceeded, La Rochelle breaks through but loses the ball. Aiming for the offensive bonus (ASM has two tries, La Rochelle none), Auvergne winger Damien Penaud begins a counter-attack. On the second playing time, the ball returns to opener Camille Lopez whose pass, in two stages, is easily intercepted under his posts by flanker Matthias Haddad for the unexpected try of the Rochelais (23-22). It’s always a bonus, but defensive, that one!
2
La Rochelle and Stade Français are the only two teams to have three defeats after three days
The sentence: “We took a driving lesson”
Sébastien Piqueronies, manager of Pau, beaten in Brive (30-13) : “We took a game driving lesson from Brive. Playing at this level requires mental awakening and important technical precision. Our flaws in precision are costly: they allowed them to play close to our line and to score. Our hinge was not able to hold this thread of the game when it was in our hands. We have been saying for several weeks that we are in a construction phase. It is up to us to work with ambition. “
50
The total of points for the best director of the Top 14, the English opener from Biarritz, Brett Herron.
Next day: Racing 92 is aiming for the top 2
While Biarritz moves to La Rochelle, Castres goes up to the Stade Français and Brive goes to Bordeaux-Bègles (Saturday, 3 p.m.), Racing 92 which receives Lyon (Saturday, 5 p.m.) on the occasion of returning to the classification from sixth to second place behind Toulouse which also plays at home against Clermont (Sunday, 9:05 pm) to close this fourth day. Note that Perpignan welcomes Toulon (Saturday, 9:05 p.m.) in Aimé-Giral in a fiery atmosphere to try to achieve its second success. Attention, sparks!