“Who wants to rap on Vivaldi?” »The Matheus Ensemble breathes classical music into a Breton pro high school – Ouest-France evening edition

This Monday, September 20, 2021, in Brest (Finistère), at the Dupuy-de-Lôme pro high school, accompanied by a slammer, the Matheus Ensemble performed several surprise concerts in the wood, painting, building workshops, etc. More than 198 students discovered classical music from another angle, with highlights when young people dared to slam on Vivaldi. Talent!

” It’s different. It changes ! “, appreciates Sean, 17 years old, in painting CAP, fan of rap, who discovers classical music with curiosity. ” It is very good ! “, Ensures Mahmoud, 16, also in CAP painting, also pleasantly surprised It is 10:30 am, this Monday, September 20, 2021, at the Dupuy-de-Lôme vocational school, in Brest (Finistère). In the studio of future house painters, the notes of Four Seasons of Vivaldi resonate. Stunned, in overalls, the students come to see where this music comes from.

Surprise! They discover five violins, a double bass, a cello. Seven musicians in the flesh. And not just any. It is a part of the Ensemble Matheus. A world-famous Brest formation, led by its charismatic leader, Jean-Christophe Spinosi. Originality: Matheus is accompanied by a rapper from Lille, Ismaël Métis.

Because Matheus knows it. Young people today are mostly rap fans. To touch them and take them to classical music, you have to know how to touch their sensitive chord.

No problem. Matheus is also working on a “Rap Opera” in Vannes. With simple words, Jean-Christophe Spinosi explains what the Four Seasons. As’Summer for example. “300 years ago, in Italy, it was the worst of the seasons. No air conditioning. No running water. To drink, you had to go to the fountain. No Diet Coke! “ Laughs of the students.

Spontaneous meeting between a student in painting CAP and chef Spinosi. (Photo: Yves-Marie Quemener / Ouest-France)

Building bridges between universes

The ice is broken. Jean-Christophe Spinosi launches the invitation to the students. “Who wants to rap on Vivaldi?” ” At first, no one dares. Finally, a student starts. Then, it is still another who takes the microphone, helped by Ismaël Métis, to put their voice and their text on the music.

In the wood workshop, Hugo, 17 years old, in a mason’s CAP, is passionate about rap, who sets out, pushed by his friends. Here is Kisame – his pseudonym of rapper – who improvises on Vivaldi. An extraordinary experience. “I never imagined rapping in high school!” It’s awesome ! “ Was he embarrassed to declaim his text on classical? Not at all. “I heard words in my head, it started suddenly! “

Hugo, 17, in a mason’s CAP, improvises on Vivaldi. An extraordinary experience. “I never imagined rapping in high school!” It’s awesome ! “. (Photo: Yves-Marie Quemener / Ouest-France)

Another very intense moment. Here is Kelly Boucher, in CAP painting. She writes personal texts, on her life, her disappointments, etc. “ It’s gray in my heart… ” His text is slammed with emotion, in front of about fifty colleagues. Kelly made Spinosi’s heart vibrate, almost to tears. All the performances were highly applauded by the classmates.





The crazy idea of ​​bringing the Matheus Ensemble to the pro high school is that of Christine Morisson, the principal of the Dupuy-de-Lôme high school. “I attended a concert where Matheus was playing with two slammers. I immediately thought of my students! “ She contacted Jean-Christophe Spinosi and “It immediately matched! “ Matheus is familiar with building bridges between improbable universes. As in 2012, at the Vieilles Charrues, with an extraordinary Swedish opera singer.

The principal, Christine Morisson, had this crazy idea of ​​bringing Matheus into the workshops of the professional high school Dupuy-de-Lôme, in Brest. (Photo: Yves-Marie Quemener / Ouest-France)

Kelly who slams her text, read on her cell phone, helped by Ismaël Métis to put her voice on the music. (Photo: Yves-Marie Quemener / Ouest-France)

“Breaking down prejudices”

For Christine Morisson, the idea is to “Breaking down prejudices about vocational high schools, far from culture”. Ultimately, the principal hopes to introduce students to the world of opera, its sets, lights, etc. Initiated a year and a half ago, the project has been canceled twice due to the Covid epidemic. The dream has finally come true. “We are very happy with the surprise we offered to the young people. Their reaction is incredible! “

Jean-Christophe Spinosi also has the banana. “We remove the mask of music, confined for too long in concert halls or theaters. To give it back its true original meaning: the oxygen of the soul! “

Even when the “wild” concerts are over, conductor Spinosi continues to resonate Vivaldi’s notes, to the rhythm of the hammer blows of apprentice carpenters. (Photo: Yves-Marie Quemener / Ouest-France)

Obviously, the initiative did not convince everyone (a tiny minority). Shaïna found ” way “. ” Its not my style ! “, she sums up.

But Matheus will come back. With another opportunity to convince the reluctant few. For Jean-Christophe Spinosi: “Like a frame, when things are well built, they can last for centuries. “ In total, this Monday, 198 students in different workshops in the building benefited from Matheus surprise concerts.