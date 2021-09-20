why Sampaoli is “happy” with his team

Dolphin of PSG after the victory against Rennes this Sunday (2-0), the Marseillais are on a cruising pace in Ligue 1 and still offensive. What delights their trainer, Jorge Sampaoli.

Jorge Sampaoli is a happy man. While his team has just chained a third consecutive victory in the league, this Sunday against Rennes, the Marseille coach did not hide his pleasure at a press conference. “Even though we didn’t score in the first thirty minutes, that’s where we pressed the most. I’m happy because the team is attacking a lot and pushing the opponent back. We saw it in Moscow, even if we didn’t win. There are things to improve, but I’m happy with the victory. “





Efficiency is there despite turnover

Despite the absence of Amine Harit in the eleven and the returns of Konrad de la Fuente and Dimitri Payet, Marseille continues to impress on the offensive side. “Even by rotating, we keep the same level. We must continue to work, to attack. We prepare each match and I realize the spaces left by the opponent. That’s why I put this system in square.” A system in which Arkadiusz Milik, in the recovery phase after his knee injury contracted against Metz last year, is “welcome”.

In the absence of the Pole, Bamba Dieng and Dimitri Payet took over to keep the OM machine running. Captain this Sunday in the absence of Steve Mandanda (still replacing), the Reunionese convinced his coach. “Dimitri is a fundamental player for us, for our system. We were sure he would respond tonight.” Despite the misstep in the Europa League against Lokomotiv, this OM is on a cruising pace in the league, even with one game less. We must now avoid the obstacle from Angevin, the next opponent of the Phocéens on Wednesday (9 p.m.).