Windows 11 takes up less space on your SSD, here’s how

Windows 11 brings a whole bunch of graphics improvements, but that’s not all. Indeed, it also signs major changes in the way it operates. For example, it takes up less space on your SSD and is faster than Windows 10.

Windows 11 wants to stay in line with Windows 10 in terms of use, while changing the visual aspect. On the technical side, the core of the OS remains unchanged, however, there are notable improvements in the architecture, especially in the way to manage occupied disk space.

Microsoft has indeed indicated that the OS would take up less space on your SSD, more precisely thanks to native applications. The compression technology has been revised to make them less bulky. A good thing, especially since not all users use it.





As an example, the Windows Latest site takes the Pense-Bête application. When you launch it for the first time, it will need to update to install the new version. This kind of software will no longer receive updates in the background, components will only be installed when used.

Windows 11 is faster to start

The OS itself also takes up less space, according to the Redmond firm, and it will also be possible to remove unnecessary and bulky drivers to save a few MB. to gain a little in performance. This question is also crucial for Microsoft, which wants at all costs to bet on speed. For example, she took care to specify a few weeks ago that the new design did not slow down the experience in any way.

All these small improvements therefore make it possible to have a lighter, faster, better optimized OS. In fact, the company has bragged about how quickly Windows 11 wakes up from sleep. An improvement of 25% compared to Windows 10. The OS knows better prioritize the elements to start and communicates better with the hardware.

Windows 11 is coming out very soon, since it is scheduled for October 5th. If you are currently on Windows 10, you will have to take your troubles patiently. Indeed, the update will only arrive in the course of the year 2022. It is also recalled that the OS cannot be installed on all the PCs on the market, since a TPM 2.0 chip will be necessary to do so. function. A matter of security.

