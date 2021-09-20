Winter tires mandatory in mountainous areas: all you need to know about the measure that comes into force in six weeks

the essential

From November 1, vehicles traveling in the mountains must be equipped with snow tires or chains in some of the municipalities in the mountain ranges. What vehicles and departments are involved? What are the obligatory equipments? La Dépêche du Midi takes stock.

In order to limit traffic jams on the roads in mountainous regions and improve user safety, vehicles traveling in the mountains must be fitted with winter tires or chains in winter in certain municipalities. The obligation will come into force on November 1st.

A subject that will undoubtedly stir the news in the coming weeks, especially as the law is not yet well known. According to a study revealed by the professional tire union (SPP), only one in two motorists have heard of this regulation, reports the site Caradisiac.

Where will the measure apply?

48 departments located in the mountain ranges (Alps, Corsica, Massif Central, Jura, Pyrenees, Vosges) are concerned.

The official list of municipalities has not yet been exhaustively defined. Each department prefect must consult with the massif committee to draw up the list of municipalities. This is particularly the case in Ariège where discussions are underway, with a prefecture which is counting on around forty municipalities concerned.

What are the dates?

The measure will come into effect on November 1, for the winter period. Compulsory equipment will be imposed until March 31 of the following year, as specified on the service-public.fr site.





What equipment is required?

In the areas established by the prefects, the vehicles concerned must: either have metal or textile snow chains enabling at least two driving wheels to be fitted, or be equipped with four winter tires certified “3PMSF”, as specified in the decree.

Which vehicles are affected?

This obligation concerns light vehicles, utility vehicles and motor homes. However, it does not apply to vehicles fitted with studded tires.

Coaches, buses and heavy goods vehicles without a trailer or semi-trailer will also be subject to these obligations with the choice between chains or winter tires. Heavy goods vehicles with a trailer or semi-trailer must have snow chains enabling at least two drive wheels to be fitted, even if they are fitted with winter tires.

Is the obligation valid for occasional trips?

Please note, this new regulation is also valid for occasional trips. In other words, if you live in a place not concerned but you go through a municipality concerned, you will have to be in good standing.

New signage?

New signage will indicate to road users entering an area where equipment obligations apply.

A sign will specify the winter period, to remind users that these obligations only apply from November 1 to March 31.

securite-routiere.gouv



What penalties in the event of non-compliance?

In the event of non-compliance, the motorist will be liable to a fourth class fine, i.e. 135 euros, as well as to possible immobilization of his vehicle.